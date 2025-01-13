BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 10 mins ago

Contrary to what many may think, fragrance is a fundamental aspect of fashion. Perfume can represent one’s personality, while cologne offers an aromatic preview of character. Essentially, both tie into your wardrobe sense. These are ways to match your scent with your style.

Whether you’re making a grocery store run or attending a party, aligning your fragrance with your fit can amplify your ensemble like never before. Choosing the right product(s) adds depth, coordination, and a powerful boost of confidence. Undoubtedly, how you smell matters, and so does how you dress.

Crafting a collection of attire that’s a beautiful collision of each lays the foundation for an all-around visual experience. Are you classy or chaotic? Are you sweet or sour? Are you luxurious or laid-back? Internally answering self-reflective questions will help you navigate your desired style landscape and set your own trend(s).

Here are a few tips for mastering the art of merging fragrance with clothing.

Ways to Match Your Scent with Your Style for Men and Women

1. Determine your fashion identity.

Before your scent can mirror your style, you must decide what it is. Think about your vibe and how that coincides with your closet choices. Play around with a few pieces and put together a variety of looks. Through experimenting, you’re able to weed out what won’t work. Often, we can also find inspiration in other individuals who carry a flair we admire and make it our own. Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone!

2. Consider the occasion.

Knowing your destination is crucial for appearance and aroma. Is it a ballroom dance or a church picnic? What’s the dress code? What type of attendees will be in the building? Analyzing these key details will help you stay on course with the event’s theme when preparing your outfit and scent profile. Look the part, smell the part.

3. Keep your color palette in mind.

Discovering the perfect fragrance pairing begins with colors! Using the wrong scent with the wrong colors could throw off the entire mood of your outfit. Whether feminine and funky or cute or casual, men and women (alike) should survey their clothing tones upon perfume/cologne application. Dramatic colors call for bolder notes (woody, leathery, amber), while less-dramatic colors align with warm or fresh notes (citrus, floral, spicy). For example, a heavier scent like sandalwood wouldn’t be ideal if you wore a baby-blue shirt with white lilies. The same goes for darker clothing (fancy, formal), which wouldn’t cohesively flow with a soft, airy scent (jasmine, rose).

4. Layer your fragrances.

Layering your fragrances is a sure way to elevate your look. This allows you to create a signature scent according to your aesthetic, which is great for multi-dimensional styles. Need some tricks and techniques on fragrance layering? Check out our exclusive guide here.

5. Follow the season.

Winter, spring, summer, and fall have seasonal clothing that requires different scents. While winter and spring may meet you with fruity and floral notes, summer and fall are dainty and deep. Have fun with this by keeping your light notes for warmer months and whipping out the rich and intense ones for the colder months. This will serve as an easier map on mixing and matching and reduce the risk of misplacing fragrances. It works like a charm!

