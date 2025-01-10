BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 11 hours ago

One thing for certain, two things for sure: this year smells like money and good perfume. Check out these fragrance layering tips that will change your life!

While we’ve all known the “pretty proverb” to be when you look good, you feel good, having an attractive scent is also Bible. For many, the power of aroma is magical, evoking memories of familiar people, places, and even past events. However, there is more to purchasing smell-goods than a pleasant sniff. Instead, it’s about understanding how they align with your body chemistry.

Most of us grew up watching our mothers and their girlfriends spray themselves down (in the mirror before brunch or a night out on the town) with the latest product(s) on the market. Witnessing such a nostalgic reminiscence set the foundation for how closely our femininity is rooted in the matriarchial essence of a woman. Those recollections truly depicted what it meant to be “soft” before social media’s proclaimed “era.”

From them, we learned that a lady will always be remembered for her magnetic aura and the whiff she carries with it. Gone are the days of spritz and go. In this short guide, we’ll share some advice on creating an alluring scent bound to captivate the crowd.

5 Fragrance Layering Tips to Help Women Elevate Their Perfume Application

Your perfume choice should always represent your personality. Tapping into this connection can reflect your identity in more ways than one, curating the individual you wish to be whenever you walk into a room and the impression you’ll leave on your way out.

According to an article from McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, the word “perfume” is derived from the Latin phrase “per fumus” (through smoke). Reportedly, perfume originated as incense, crafted by ancient Mesopotamians 4,000+ years ago. With the Middle East’s development of the fragrance (of course) came experimental concoctions.

These techniques paved the way for scent combinations today. Here’s what you need to know about scientifically mastering the art of pairing for beginners.

1. Learn the notes.

To construct an opulent assortment of fragrances, you must first know the notes, which are classified as the top, middle (aka heart), and base components of a perfume.

Top Notes (Citrus): The first scents you smell upon application. These are usually sweet and delicate and are believed to last up to 15 minutes.

Middle Notes (Floral, Fruity, Spice): The scents that immediately appear once the top notes have settled. They serve as a bridge for the top and base notes and can last up to an hour.

Base Notes (Woody, Musk, Amber): The grand finale of the scents, which lingers the longest (approximately 6 hours) after the top and middle notes have faded.

2. Prep skin with lotion.

Skin hydration keeps the fragrances intact and intense. Incorporating an unscented lotion as a fresh-out-of-the-shower primer into your routine could improve the quality and offer the moisture your body needs to cling to your slate. Additionally, implementing a nourishing, scented lotion is a great method for complementing the notes of your perfume. Heading out for girls’ night? A night balm designed for the face, neck, and chest will get the job done.

3. Choose a good body mist or oil.

If matched correctly, a nice mixture could provide the depth needed for the ultimate experience. Accompanying your perfume with a light body mist or oil could take things to the next level. While there’s no solid rulebook, going overboard and/or picking a product that isn’t harmonious with your starting palette could affect the outcome. Try not to clash and stick within scent families that work well together.

4. Utilize pulse points.

Remembering your pulse points is a key trick for building a unique scent. In April 2024, Givaudan senior perfumer Caroline Sabas shared with InStyle that “pulse points emit heat, so they enhance the fragrance and its longevity.” This results from the closeness of the blood vessels, which amplify the smell.

Common places for potency:

wrist

sides of the neck

behind the ears

chest

inner elbows

knee creases

5. Start strong, end light.

Have fun with fragrance layering, but always remember one key word: balance. To do this, use a heavy scent first and top it off with the less dominant ones. This way, the powerful smells won’t overwhelm their lighter counterparts, producing a rich, coordinated profile. For example, Citrusy fragrances would team best with rich hints of vanilla, and cinnamon fits well with fresh florals.

Which of these fragrance layering tips were helpful? Let us know in the comments below!