BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 11 hours ago

Credit: Canva/Syda Productions

Winter is the season for layering up—and not just in cozy knits but in luxurious fragrances that feel like an extension of your favorite scarf. There’s something magical about spritzing on a scent that instantly warms your soul and wraps you in comfort. But not all scents hit the same in the colder months. The best winter fragrances feel like a personal signature or an invisible accessory that turns heads without saying a word.

Advertisement

Elevate Your Routine with the Right Fragrance

Scents do more than smell good; they set the tone for your day. A fragrance can boost confidence, spark memories, and even create a little drama wherever you go. And who doesn’t love a little drama? Adding the right fragrance to your routine transforms the ordinary into something intentional. A sultry evening fragrance says, “I’m owning this moment,” while a softer daytime scent can radiate approachability.

Advertisement

However, just like wardrobes, fragrances can shift with the seasons. Summer calls for lighter, citrusy notes, while winter is all about bold, rich scents. Cold weather mutes how a fragrance projects, so this is the time to break out scents with warm, spicy, or woody notes. Winter fragrances should feel cozy and indulgent. They’re a perfect partner for frosty mornings, twinkling lights, and endless hot drinks. The best winter fragrances capture this vibe perfectly, giving you that “can’t get enough” energy.

And if you need help figuring out where to start, Valentino’s Born in Roma collection serves up some of the best winter fragrances with a bold mix of modernity and timeless sophistication. Each scent tells its own story, offering something for every mood and moment. Here are the top five picks.

Advertisement

Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Toilette ($97+, Valentino Beauty )

Credit: Valentino Beauty

Valentino’s Uomo Born in Roma Coral Fantasy Cologne is a dynamic winter fragrance that combines the crispness of red apple with the earthy richness of sage. The addition of cinnamon adds a subtle spice, making this scent perfect for the colder months. Bold yet balanced, it evokes a sense of freshness with a touch of complexity, ideal for those looking to make a statement this season.

Advertisement

Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Intense ($35+, Valentino Beauty )

Credit: Valentino Beauty

Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Intense is your winter luxe in a bottle. This scent envelops you in the warmth of amber and the sweetness of vanilla, while jasmine adds an elegant touch. With a deep, resinous benzoin base, this fragrance lingers like the softest cashmere, perfect for those cold nights when you want to leave a lasting impression without trying too hard.

Advertisement

Uomo Born in Roma Yellow Dream Eau de Toilette ($125, Valentino Beauty )

Credit: Valentino Beauty

Uomo Born in Roma Yellow Dream is the unexpected winter pick you didn’t know you needed. It opens with zesty, vibrant citrus notes that give way to sultry warmth, with spicy undertones that add dimension. While typically a fall or summer favorite, its rich complexity makes it ideal for those brisk winter days, layering on the luxury and complementing the season’s chill with style.

Advertisement

Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum ($35+, Valentino Beauty )

Credit: Valentino Beauty

Advertisement

This warm floral scent delivers the rich decadence of Sambac jasmine, the soft touch of cashmere, and the comforting sweetness of vanilla. Deep and opulent, it’s the perfect choice for making a bold impression. Unapologetically luxurious, it’s designed to elevate any winter moment.

Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum Intense ($110+, Valentino Beauty )

Credit: Valentino Beauty

Advertisement

Valentino’s Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Parfum Intense is like wrapping yourself in a luxurious blanket on a cold night. The creamy vanilla gives it a warm embrace, while lavandin adds a soothing aromatic touch. Vetiver grounds the scent with earthy depth, creating a comforting yet sophisticated fragrance—perfect for those who crave a little refinement with their winter coziness.

With these fragrances in your lineup, winter just got better. So, spritz, layer, and step into the season, smelling like the royalty you are. It’s time to own your scent story.

What is your favorite winter fragrance? Share yours below.