We are celebrating love in all forms this lover’s holiday! Zora Neale Hurston is the perfect icon to honor on Valentine’s Day. Her sharp insight and fearless storytelling uniquely capture love’s beauty, complexity, and power like no one else. A literary giant of the Harlem Renaissance, she explored themes of love, self-worth, and the Black experience. Hurston’s words serve as inspiration for generations of readers.

The Power of Love and Self-Love

Love takes many forms; at its core, it is not just about romance. It is also the foundation for self-acceptance, resilience, and the friendships that enhance our lives. One of Hurston’s biggest reflections on love reminds us to nurture love within ourselves before sharing it with others. For instance, she wrote, “Such as I am, I am a precious gift,” reinforcing the idea that self-love is not just important but necessary.

The Best Zora Neale Hurston Quotes About Love

Let’s celebrate her wisdom this Valentine’s Day by embracing the lessons found in some of the best Hurston quotes about love. Here are 11 of her most memorable love quotes.

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” “Love is like the sea. It’s a moving thing, but still and all, it takes its shape from the shore it meets, and it’s different with every shore. “ “ There are two things everybody got to find out for themselves. They got to find out about love and they got to find out about living.” “ Such as I am, I am a precious gift. “ “ Love, I find, is like singing. Everybody can do enough to satisfy themselves, though it may not impress the neighbors as being very much. “ “ I love myself when I am laughing. “ “ I did not just fall in love. I made a parachute jump. “ “ She didn’t read books so she didn’t know that she was the world and the heavens boiled down to a drop. “ “ It seems to me that trying to live without friends is like milking a bear to get cream for your morning coffee. It is a whole lot of trouble, and then not worth much after you get it. “ “ She was saving up feelings for some man she had never seen. “ “ Life is the flower for which love is the honey.”

Each of her quotes carries a unique perspective on love. Some reflect its unpredictability, like “I did not just fall in love. I made a parachute jump,“ highlighting love’s exhilarating and sometimes reckless nature. Others speak to love’s transformative quality. Readers everywhere appreciate how Hurston understood that love is both freeing and challenging, requiring courage and vulnerability.

This Valentine’s Day, let’s take Hurston’s wisdom to heart by embracing love in all its forms, celebrating our worth, and approaching every relationship with authenticity. Whether in a relationship, single, or somewhere in between, her timeless insights encourage us to nurture love within ourselves first, allowing it to shape how we engage with the world around us.

What is your favorite Zora Neale Hurston quote about love? Comment below!