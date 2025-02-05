BY: Darrel Marrow Published 5 hours ago

The day before Valentine’s Day, Feb. 13, has become known as “Galentine’s Day.” This annual occasion celebrates female friendships and carries the same loving energy as its counterpart. It originated from the television show “Parks and Recreation.” In a 2010 episode, the character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, introduced the concept as a day for women to honor their female friendships.

“Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Leslie exclaimed. Since then, Galentine’s Day has evolved into a real-life celebration where women gather to appreciate and uplift one another.

If you’re looking for a way to show love to the ladies in your life, here are five sweet activities to plan for Galentine’s Day.

1. Host an at-home spa day

Hosting a spa day is a popular Galentine’s Day activity that lets friends relax and bond in a peaceful setting. Transform your space into a spa retreat by providing face masks, manicure supplies, and soothing music to set the mood. You and your friends can unwind, pamper yourselves, and enjoy some much-needed self-care. Amazon offers a variety of home spa kits you can use for the event or as a gift to your guests.

2. Organize a wine tasting

Curate a selection of wines for an at-home tasting experience. You can pair each wine with complementary snacks and chat about the flavors and aromas with your friends. You can also throw in treats like cheeses, chocolates, and charcuterie boards to elevate the spread. Plus, wine retailers like In Good Taste offer Valentine’s Day-themed wine flights that make perfect gifts for your girls.

3. Take a group fitness class

For active friend groups, a fitness class is always a solid choice. Whether it’s a dance workout, yoga session, or high-energy Zumba class, exercising together strengthens bonds and promotes wellness. Many studios offer special group sessions tailored for Galentine’s celebrations. Club Pilates even encourages friends to schedule classes together or book semi-private sessions for a more personalized experience.

4. Host a themed movie night

A themed movie marathon is the perfect way to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your besties. Pick a theme that sets the vibe. Go for classic rom-coms like “Waiting to Exhale” and “When Harry Met Sally.” To make things even more fun, have each friend bring a themed snack to match the movies.

5. Plan a girl’s only dinner

Consider preparing a Galentine’s Day dinner with a mix of appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Start with a charcuterie board featuring an assortment of cheeses, meats, and fruits. For the main course, heart-shaped pizzas or pasta dishes add a festive touch. Finish the night with a Valentine’s Day-inspired treat like chocolate-covered strawberries or a strawberry shortcake sheet cake.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day is an opportunity to cherish and honor friendships. Whether through fancy meals or physical activities, the day is all about appreciating the special women who support and inspire you. Plus, it’s a great way to kick off the season of love!

What do you have planned for Galentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments!