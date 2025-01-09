Home > FASHION / BEAUTY

Glow On: 7 Tips for a Natural Glow Makeup Look

BY: Sierra Kennedy

Published 1 hour ago

A collage of makeup

A natural glow makeup look is a universal beauty goal for makeup lovers. This effortless, radiant style enhances your features while keeping your appearance fresh and natural. You can even achieve the look during the colder months when your skin needs extra nourishment. The secret? Focus on hydration, strategic product application, and techniques that let your skin shine through. 

If you’re ready to elevate your makeup look, you’re in luck. Here’s how to achieve a glowing makeup look that will leave you looking luminous all day long.

1. Start with hydrated skin.

Woman applying skincare

Healthy, hydrated skin is the foundation of a glowy makeup look. Begin by gently exfoliating to remove dead skin cells, which can make your makeup look dull. Follow with a hydrating serum and a lightweight moisturizer to ensure your skin is smooth and plump. Proper hydration creates the perfect base for makeup application. Consider adding a weekly hydrating face mask to your routine for an added boost!

For the best results, use skincare products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or squalene. These ingredients attract and lock in moisture, giving your skin a natural, dewy finish even before you add makeup.

2. Use a radiance-boosting primer.

A glow-enhancing primer is key to achieving a luminous finish. These primers often contain light-reflecting particles that blur imperfections while giving your skin a subtle sheen. Apply it to your entire face or focus on the high points, such as your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and your brow bones.

This step enhances your glow and helps your makeup stay in place throughout the day.

3. Choose a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer

To achieve a natural glow, avoid heavy, matte foundations. Instead, use a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer with a dewy or slightly shimmery finish. These products even out your skin tone without masking your natural texture, allowing your skin to breathe and shine through.

If you already have a favorite foundation, mix it with a drop of liquid illuminator to create a custom glow-enhancing formula. Apply with a damp sponge for a seamless, natural finish.

4. Highlight strategically.

Luminous highlighter product

Highlighter is essential for achieving a radiant look, but it’s important to apply it sparingly for a natural effect. Use a cream or liquid highlighter, and focus on areas that naturally catch the light: the tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, the inner corners of your eyes, and your cupid’s bow.

Choose highlighters in champagne, gold, or rose-gold tones for the most natural glow, as these shades flatter a wide range of skin tones.

5. Add a cream blush.

Blush is essential for adding warmth and life to your complexion. Swap powder blush for a cream formula in a soft peach, pink, or coral shade for a natural glow. Dab it onto the apples of your cheeks and blend upward toward your temples.

Cream blushes blend seamlessly with your skin, creating a dewy finish that mimics a natural flush. For the best results, use your fingers or a damp sponge.

6. Set your makeup with a dewy mist.

Use a hydrating setting spray to lock in your makeup while keeping your skin fresh and luminous. Look for mists with ingredients like aloe vera or rose water, which hydrate while providing a dewy finish. Avoid spraying too closely to your face — hold the bottle about 8-10 inches away for even distribution.

7. Keep your lips simple.

A natural glow makeup look isn’t complete without hydrated, glossy lips. Choose a sheer lip balm or gloss in a nude or soft pink shade to complement your fresh-faced look. Exfoliate your lips beforehand with a gentle scrub to ensure a smooth, polished finish.

For a subtle pop, consider a tinted lip balm that adds just a hint of color while keeping your lips moisturized.

Gorgeous business woman smiling

A natural glow makeup look is all about enhancing your features while keeping your skin fresh and radiant. You can achieve that lit-from-within look by starting with hydrated skin, using lightweight products, and strategically applying highlighter and blush.

Achieving a natural glow is easier than you think. Which tips will you be try in your makeup routine?

