BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 30 mins ago

As temperatures drop and the air becomes drier, your skin may start to feel the effects of the changing seasons. Colder weather can strip your skin of its natural moisture, leaving it dry, irritated, and needing extra care. Transitioning your skincare routine for colder weather is essential to keeping your skin healthy and radiant throughout the season.

Here’s why you should make the switch and seven tips to help you transition seamlessly.

Your Skin Health Can Be At Risk

During the colder months, humidity levels drop, and indoor heating becomes necessary. These environmental changes can cause your skin to lose moisture more quickly, leading to dryness, flakiness, and even irritation. Your summer skincare routine, which likely focused on lighter hydration and sun protection, might not provide the nourishment your skin needs in the colder months.

Advertisement

By transitioning your skincare routine, you can adapt to the seasonal changes and ensure your skin stays balanced and protected. Here are seven tips for transitioning your skincare for colder weather.

1. Switch to a gentle cleanser.

In colder weather, harsh or foaming cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling tight and dry. Opt for a cream-based or hydrating cleanser that cleans without disrupting your skin’s moisture barrier.

Tip: Look for cleansers with ingredients like ceramides or glycerin, which help retain moisture.

Advertisement

2. Upgrade to a thicker moisturizer.

Your lightweight summer moisturizer may not be enough to combat winter dryness. Swap it out for a richer cream or balm that can lock in hydration and provide a protective barrier against the elements.

Tip: Choose products with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, or squalane.

3. Don’t skip sunscreen.

Advertisement

Just because the sun isn’t blazing doesn’t mean you should ditch sunscreen. Harmful UV rays can penetrate through clouds and windows, so applying sunscreen daily is a must, even in colder months.

Tip: Opt for a sunscreen with moisturizing properties to give your skin an added hydration boost.

4. Add a hydrating serum to your routine.

To combat dryness, layer a hydrating serum under your moisturizer. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide are excellent for drawing water into the skin and soothing irritation caused by the cold.

Advertisement

Tip: Apply the serum to slightly damp skin to enhance absorption and lock in hydration.

5. Exfoliate less.

Exfoliation is important for removing dead skin cells, but overdoing it in winter can exacerbate dryness. Scale back once or twice weekly and opt for gentle exfoliants like lactic acid or enzyme-based products.

Tip: Follow up exfoliation with a hydrating mask or serum to replenish moisture.

Advertisement

6. Invest in a humidifier.

Indoor heating systems can dry out the air, leaving your skin even more parched. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, helping your skin stay hydrated while you sleep or relax at home.

Tip: Place the humidifier in your bedroom or office for maximum benefit.

7. Protect your lips and hands.

Advertisement

Lips and hands often suffer the most during colder weather, becoming chapped and cracked. Use a nourishing lip balm with SPF and keep a rich hand cream nearby to prevent dryness.

Tip: Look for balms and creams with beeswax, lanolin, or vitamin E to create a protective barrier.

Transitioning your skincare for colder weather is more than just a seasonal ritual — it’s necessary to maintain healthy, glowing skin. By making minor adjustments like switching to a thicker moisturizer, using a humidifier, and keeping up with sunscreen, you can protect your skin from the harsh effects of winter. If you wear makeup, good skincare also ensures a smoother, often longer-lasting application.

Don’t let the cold weather damage your skin. With these simple tips, you’ll be ready to face the chill with a radiant, nourished complexion.

Advertisement

What are some of your favorite ways to transition your skincare routine for colder weather? Let’s chat in the comment section below.