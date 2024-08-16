The Internet Speaks: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Offset's Divorce

Cardi B and Offset have always kept fans on their toes with their relationship. The couple, who share two-and-a-half children, has experienced numerous ups and downs over the years. Their latest chapter? Cardi B is filing for divorce once again.

Fans received a two-for-one special on the news because the “Up” rapper announced her divorce and third pregnancy around the same time. Social media reacts to Cardi B and Offset’s divorce as everyone tries to piece together what led to this latest breakup.

A Rocky Road to Divorce

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous. The pair have faced their fair share of drama, from public declarations of love to cheating allegations and multiple breakups. Despite the challenges, they have managed to stay together through thick and thin—until now. This latest divorce filing marks another significant moment in their rocky love journey, leaving fans wondering if this is really the end.

A Brief Breakdown of Their Relationship

Early 2017: Cardi B and Offset first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at the Super Bowl. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, and it wasn’t long before they became one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

October 2017: Offset proposed to Cardi B during a live performance, surprising her and fans. The Grammy award-winning artist posted days before the proposal that she was “single.” No one knew the two were already secretly hitched.

April 2018: After months of fan speculation, Cardi B revealed her pregnancy during her performance on “Saturday Night Live.” Months prior, Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi.

June 2018: Cardi B revealed that she and Offset got married eight months ago.

July 2018: Cardi B gave birth to their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media.

December 2018: Cardi B announced her first breakup with Offset via Instagram, citing trust issues as the reason for their split. Offset made public pleas for forgiveness, even crashing her set at Rolling Loud to apologize, which Cardi was not happy about.

January 2019: Cardi B and Offset reconciled after a brief separation, with Cardi explaining that she wanted to make her marriage work for the sake of their family.

September 2020: Cardi B filed for divorce for the first time, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the couple reconciled just a month later, with Cardi explaining that they had worked through their issues.

September 2021: The couple welcomed their second child, a son named Wave Set Cephus. The arrival of their son marked a new chapter in their relationship, with the family expanding once more.

December 2023: Fans notice Cardi B and Offset unfollow each other on social media. A week later, Cardi confirms she is single.

August 2024: Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on social media right after filing for divorce again.

Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce

Considering this is the second time the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce, social media had mixed reactions to the news.

“Say what you want about Cardi, but everybody can see she did her best to keep her family together, made Offset a better father to his children, and accepted his kids. His infidelities are not a reflection of her that’s on him,” Instagram user @paternity_court_program commented on Cardi’s pregnancy announcement post.

“Divorce -> Pregnancy, oh that album announcement is coming today or tomorrow,” Instagram user @iamjoy_jojo commented.

Of course, when the news broke, plenty of people posted think pieces about the former couple.

As social media reacts to Cardi B and Offset’s divorce, it’s clear that this latest chapter in their relationship has left fans with more questions than answers. All eyes are on Cardi B and Offset as they navigate this latest development in their high-profile lives.

Do you believe that Cardi B and Offset are over for good? Let’s chat in the comment section below.