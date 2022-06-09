Say What Now? 2 Employees at Mars Wrigley Plant Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank

Two employees from the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, accidentally got their Willy Wonka on after falling into a tank filled with chocolate.

Thankfully, they were rescued.

via Complex:

A Lancaster County 911 spokesperson told TODAY that a call was received around 10:51 a.m. about the incident. “The incident currently is being downgraded, but originally two employees were stuck in a sort of dry chocolate,” the spokesperson said. The Elizabethtown Fire Department later transported the two workers to a nearby hospital as a likely precautionary measure.

Details regarding how the two workers ended up in the chocolate tank are unknown. A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley delivered the following statement: “We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation. We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

No word on if any other workers shrank, got taken on a journey through a pipe, or turned into a blueberry.

We’re happy this story had a happy ending.

Just arrived on scene here at Mars M&M Chocolates in Elizabethtown after 2 employees have fallen into a tank filled with chocolate. Stay with @CBS21NEWS for the latest pic.twitter.com/kTRJs9o5v8 — Nathan Yerges (@yergesphotog) June 9, 2022