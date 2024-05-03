Tiffany Haddish Started Tracking Down Her Online Trolls and Calling Them on The Phone | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish isn’t turning the other cheek when it comes to trolls online.

Haddish revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she sometimes investigates the trolls spamming her social media accounts with hateful comments and finds a way to reach out to them directly.

The “Girls Trip” favorite said that online bullying got so negative over the last year (with commenters calling her “pedo” and “not funny,” for instance) that she hired a digital forensics analyst when death threats starting coming her way. The analyst’s research showed that 75% of these threats were “created by robots in Malaysia and Iran.”

Despite her acclaimed comedy career, Haddish has become a polarizing figure due to her run-ins with the law. She was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of driving under the influence, then she got charged with her second DUI last November. The charge was later dismissed. A lawsuit was also filed against Haddish in 2022 that claimed she groomed a fellow comedian. Haddish denied the claim and less than a month later the accuser asked a judge to dismiss the case. However, the online hate towards Haddish had already exploded and her comments section quickly became filled with bullying.

Haddish told the Los Angeles Times that she created a fake Instagram account under the alter ego “Sarah” in order to combat the online hate she was receiving and to “destroy” the trolls by gathering details from their personal life.

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” Haddish said. “Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get the phone number and I’ll just call them.”

“Oh, I have called people, honey,” Haddish continued. “They be shocked that I called. They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, bitch! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

Haddish popped up last year in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and will next be seen in Sony’s “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment in the action franchise headlined by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The movie opens in theaters June 7.