SZA On Being Labeled As R&B Due To Race: ‘It’s Reductive’ | lovebscott.com

SZA is one of the defining R&B artists of our time. If you ask SZA, though, she wants to be more than that, and she thinks that it’s because she’s Black that some people put her in that R&B box.

In a recent interview with Dazed, the 34-year-old star opened up about her public image and how she’s been marketed in ways that don’t accurately represent her work.

“The only reason I’m defined as an R&B artist is because I’m Black,” she stated, expressing frustration at being pigeonholed. “It’s almost a little reductive because it doesn’t allow space to be anything else or try anything else.”

She pointed out the contrast with how artists like Justin Bieber, despite dabbling in various genres, aren’t boxed into one category. “I simply just want to be allowed the same opportunity to make whatever I want without a label, [without it being] based on the color of my skin, or the crew that I run with, or the beats that I choose,” she emphasized.

Despite her concerns about industry labels, SZA remains focused on her music and the creative process. “At the same time, it’s nothing to get bent out of shape about, because it’s just how people are processing you,” she reflected. “As long as I don’t process myself that way. I don’t necessarily box myself into anything. I’m just trying to make music, trying to vibe out and enjoy the experience.”

While she grapples with industry perceptions, SZA remains grateful for her fans’ unwavering support. Recently, she expressed appreciation for their recognition of the song “Snooze,” a track she initially overlooked but has since grown to love. The song’s success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning Best R&B Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards, reflects her enduring impact and talent beyond any genre labels.

via: Hot97