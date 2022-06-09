Britney Spears’ Lawyer Wants Jason Alexander Prosecuted Over Wedding Crash

Britney Spears’ attorney wants her ex-husband Jason Alexander prosecuted for breaking into her home Thursday and attempting to crash her wedding.

via Page Six:

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested,” Mathew Rosengart tells Page Six exclusively. “I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work.”

The former federal prosecutor adds, “I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alexander showed up to Spears’ mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif., as final preparations for her wedding were underway and managed to make his way inside.

“Hey, where’s Britney at?” he asked an armed security guard on the second floor of the multimillion-dollar home while live on Instagram.

Alexander then went outside to the backyard and into the tent where the “bulls–t wedding” was set to take place. He introduced himself to multiple people as Spears’ “first husband” and claimed the “Toxic” singer had “invited” him, adding, “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

But when Alexander started running toward the house again, a scuffle with security ensued, and his livestream cut out.

Shortly after receiving a call about a trespasser, police responded to the scene and took Alexander into custody.

Spears and Alexander, both 40, were married for just 55 hours in January 2004 after a late-night wedding at a Las Vegas chapel.

Although the Grammy winner moved on with Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, and eventually Asghari, Alexander has continued to try to stay in his childhood pal’s life.

Did y’all know Jason also stormed the Capitol? He has a pattern.