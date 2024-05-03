Mariah the Scientist Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Woman in Atlanta Club | lovebscott.com

Mariah The Scientist was arrested and booked in Atlanta Wednesday night.

The rapper was charged with battery and simple battery and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to a police report obtained by Rolling Stone, the rapper, real name Mariah Buckles, allegedly approached the woman at Atlanta lounge Cavo Kitchen & Cocktails and “for no reason grabbed her by her wig and pulled the wig off her head. The female then proceeded to drag her on the table and floor.” The woman called 911 after she left the lounge, stating that she felt unsafe.

The woman told police she had no prior interactions with Buckles before the altercation and was unsure why the rapper attacked her. She “stated that she wasn’t wearing her glasses, so she couldn’t get a good description of the female but later found out that the female name was Mariah Buckles, who also goes by the name Mariah The Scientist,” the police report states.

The victim sustained minor injuries to her legs and feet.

A rep for Buckles did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Last year, Mariah The Scientist released her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive, and she teamed up with 21 Savage for “dark days” earlier this year. Friday will also mark the final night of her 45-stop tour in support of her album.

via: Rolling Stone