Kendrick Lamar Shares New Drake Diss Track '6:16 In LA' | lovebscott.com

Drake’s awakened the demon in Kendrick Lamar, and apparently, Akademiks has too.

On the heels of Kendrick Lamar’s first diss track, “Euphoria,” directed at Drake, the Compton rapper doubled down and released a second, “6:16 in LA.”

The song, which was, of course, posted at 6:16 am EST, was posted to Lamar’s Instagram.

The new track insinuates that Drake has a few traitors in his camp. “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies/ You must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t Toosie Slide up out of this one, it’s just gon’ resurface.”

Wait…there’s more:

“100 n—as that you got on salary/ and 20 of them want you as a casualty/ and one of them is actually/ is next to you / and two of them is practically tied to your lifestyle,” he rapped.

The Kendrick vs. Drake feud is what great rap beefs are made of. Keep it on the audio and drop one bomb after another. And now the world awaits Drake’s rebuttal.

via: BET

It’s worth noting that K. Dot also targeted DJ Akademiks for instigating on the sidelines and getting his facts screwed up.