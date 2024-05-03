Say What Now? Graphic Video Shows Police Officer Shooting at Pack of Dogs as They Maul Man in Philadelphia | lovebscott.com

A dog attack in Philadelphia ended with an injured victim, a dog being shot to death, and three other dogs on the loose.

According to Fox 29, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in the Mantua neighborhood in West Philly. Disturbing footage of the attack begins with four dogs running across the street toward a man while a police vehicle is seen parked at the corner. The person behind the camera said the dogs had just attacked another individual before setting their sights on the pedestrian.

“Bro, this fuckin’ pit just fucked somebody up, dude,” the person said while filming the attack.

The victim was seen falling to the ground while several bystanders attempted to intervene. Seconds later, an officer got out of the vehicle, pulled out his gun, and fired multiple shots at the largest dog. The canine, reportedly a Cane Corso, then collapsed to the ground while the three pit bulls ran away; their whereabouts are unknown.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and audio.

Pit Bulls attack a man and nearly kill him.

pic.twitter.com/5YIbnLHOhU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 2, 2024

The victim was reportedly transferred to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated for several bite wounds across his body. He is said to be in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the unnamed officer was unharmed and his body camera was not activated during the shooting. He’s since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.