Willow Smith Says Being Considered a 'Nepo Baby' Drove Her to Work Hard 'to Prove Them Wrong' | lovebscott.com

The “nepo baby” conversation (about celebrities with famous parents/relatives) was really raging back in 2022, but it still pops up every now and then. One of the names that comes up in discussions of this topic is Willow Smith, whose parents are of course Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 23-year-old singer-rapper opens up about what it’s like being considered a so-called “nepo baby” and why she doesn’t consider herself one in a new interview with Allure. The topic came up after Willow detailed how she deals with negativity, which she says echoes in her head from “the things that people have said to me” and are not necessarily her own thoughts.

Willow admits she’s “wrongly internalizing the negativity from the outside,” and that the outside noise is rooted in people labeling her as a “nepo baby” because her parents are Oscar winner Will Smith and actress/Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith.

But people have it wrong, she says.

“I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren’t who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker,” Willow tells the venerable women’s magazine. “I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I’m successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don’t need to prove s**t to anybody.”

Willow — who like her famous mom and grandmother was a fixture on Red Table Talk — is also adamant she doesn’t fit the label as a Black woman in America.

“Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black,” said Willow, who made her Coachella debut last year at 22. “And I love being Black. People would look at me and [say], ‘Okay, well, her parents are this and that, but she still is like me. She still has brown skin.’ And we all know that that doesn’t exempt you from anything, and that’s a place of connection.”

via: ET Online