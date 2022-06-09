Diddy Confirms He's Dating Yung Miami on Her New 'Caresha Please' Show [Video]

Diddy and Yung Miami of the City Girls are officially an item — or at least as official as being an item with Diddy can be.

via Complex:

Following months of speculation, Diddy confirmed he and Miami are indeed dating. “We date. We’re dating,” he said at the 14:15 mark. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.” Before the City Girl pressed him about how he would define their current situation, Diddy claimed to be “single,” “dating,” and “just taking my time at life.”

In June 2021, Miami shared a series of photos on Instagram, which included one of her holding hands with Diddy. Over the next few months, she continued to hint at something going on between them. In the song “Rap Freaks,” Miami rapped, “Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no ho shit, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.” She also posted and deleted a vacation photo of herself with a man that many believed to be Diddy back in 2021.

When asked if she was dating Diddy during a December 2021 appearance on WGCI’s Morning Show, Miami said “No,” but later responded on Stories to the viral clip of her response, writing, “Stay out my business.”

Miami and Gina Huynh exchanged words online last month after the model posted a photo of Diddy kissing her on the cheek. While neither of them explicitly mention the Bad Boy Records founder by name, it’s almost certain that he stood at the center of their feud. Miami also spoke about the situation in a conversation with Complex’s Speedy Morman.

Diddy briefly discussed what he called a “messy” situation while on Caresha Please, adding that he had to “polish things up and had to hit the reset button and keep it moving.”

Watch the first episode of ‘Caresha Please’ featuring Diddy below.