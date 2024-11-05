Quincy Jones’ Death Prompts Heartfelt Reactions From LL Cool J, John Legend, And More

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Quincy Jones passed away in his Bel Air home on Sunday (Nov. 3) night. The legendary producer and composer, who worked on numerous hits for Michael Jackson, like “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller,” died at the age of 91.

After his death, several celebrities and former collaborators remembered the 28-time GRAMMY winner’s legacy on social media.

Will Smith, who worked with Jones on the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, called Jones “a mentor, a father, and a friend” in a touching Instagram post.

“Quincy, I love you so much! Your legacy will live on forever and ever. Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you,” Victoria Monét penned on Twitter. Notably, the singer’s JAGUAR II (Deluxe) cut “1900’s” sampled “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” which Jones lent production to.

????? to one of my biggest inspirations! Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever ? Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 4, 2024

LL Cool J similarly thanked Jones, sharing that the late music exec gave him “opportunities” and “wisdom.” LL continued, “Music would not be music without you.”

“I aspire to be as honest as Quincy Jones was in some of his latter interviews. My guy was telling truths that no one even knew to ask for,” Top Dawg Entertainment’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson said.

I aspire to be as honest as Quincy Jones was in some of his latter interviews lol. My guys was telling truths that no one even knew to ask for. lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) November 4, 2024

Lionel Richie, who wrote and sang on Jones’ charity single, “We Are the World” remarked that he and Jones had a “great ride” together.

Wow, Q – what a great ride!! ???? – with love always pic.twitter.com/nYCVOl8WSU — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) November 4, 2024

The Weeknd also shared a photo of himself and the Chicago native.

The Reason ?? Thank you for everything Mr. Quincy Jones. pic.twitter.com/wS1pVFFLHG — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) November 4, 2024

Elton John took to IG to comment on just how “incredible” Jones’ career was.

In a lengthy note, Justin Timberlake thanked Jones for guiding him, as well as being a “presence” and spending “time talking about music and life.”

Dr. Dre revealed that Jones was “the reason why I decided to become a record producer.” Back in 2015, Jones appeared on Dre’s Beats 1 Radio show, The Pharmacy.

Ice-T, who appeared on Jones’ 1989 Grammy-winning album, Back on the Block took to IG to call the 91-year-old a “genius.”

Tyler, the Creator wished Jones “safe travels” following his passing.

If you attended a predominantly Black kindergarten, middle school, or high school in the early 1990s, there is a large chance that your class sang “Tomorrow” at graduation. The nostalgia. ? There is very little in American music that has been untouched by Quincy Jones. RIP. ? pic.twitter.com/HHhUFMmWFI — Melech. (@MelechThomas) November 4, 2024

John Legend and Jones were collaborators and friends. “Beyond all his accomplishments, anyone who knows Q will talk about the JOY he brought to every room,” Legend wrote. “He was the life of the party, so charming and full of light.”