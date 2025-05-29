Home > NEWS

‘RHOA’ Ratings Sink to New Depths — Not Even Phaedra Can Save This Titanic

BY: Denver Sean

Published 3 hours ago

Phaedra Parks once said, “I’m yachting in Dubai. I’ll leave the girls of Atlanta on the Titanic.”

And while fans and Bravo hoped her return would help steer The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the right direction, it turns out Phaedra might not be the rescue vessel after all — she may just be the iceberg that finally sinks the season 16 ship.

Phaedra’s highly-teased return brought in just 464,000 live viewers with a 0.09 demo rating in adults 18–49, marking the lowest-rated episode in the show’s 16-season history.

Let that sink in.

It’s the latest blow in a season already plagued by steep declines. After the premiere posted what was then a series low, Bravo attempted to shift the narrative — pointing to delayed viewing and Peacock gains.

However, losing around 200,000 live viewers throughout the course of the season tells a pretty damning story — especially while other ‘Housewives’ franchises and other Bravo shows aren’t showing the same decline.

via TVDeets.com

Gone are the days when RHOA was the crown jewel of the franchise, delivering appointment television and cultural moments. Now, it’s struggling to retain even half a million live viewers.

The rebooted cast has failed to connect, the storylines haven’t stuck (or made much sense), and the show’s signature sparkle is noticeably dim.

While Phaedra’s return was hyped as a major moment, even her presence hasn’t been enough to reverse course — or slow the sinking.

Maybe it’s time Bravo put these peaches on ice and until they figure out the proper way to move forward.

