Say What Now? Gigi & Bella Hadid Reveal Secret, 23-Year-Old Half-Sister — And How They Learned About Her [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

The sisters, in a joint statement, shared that they “first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” while introducing their half-sister, the daughter of their father, Mohamed.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are introducing a new member of their family.

In a statement to the Daily Mail on Thursday, the models confirmed they have a 23-year-old half-sister, Aydan Nix, who is the daughter of their father, Mohamed Hadid, and Terri Hatfield Dull.

Advertisement

Gigi, 30, and Bella, 28, said they have “cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

According to the sisters, they connected with their younger sibling in “late 2023” when Aydan — who recently graduated from Parsons School of Design — was studying abroad in Paris. This came after Aydan — who was raised in Florida — took a “genetic test” following the death of the man whom she believed was her father, and learned of her true parentage.

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy,” the statement began, referring to their father, Mohamed Hadid, who divorced their mother, Yolanda, in 2001.

“Aydan was born and raised in Florida, growing up with the man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19,” the sisters continued. “After his passing, she decided to take a genetic test out of curiosity, and that’s how she discovered a biological connection to us.”

Advertisement

“We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms,” the statement added. “She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family.”

According to the Daily Mail, Aydan has been seen spending time with Gigi and Bella in public, but the sisters hadn’t confirmed their relationship until now.

Gigi and Bella stressed the importance of protecting their half-sister in the public eye.

Advertisement

“As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her,” they said in their statement.

“Aydan and her family value their privacy, and we fully respect that,” they continued. “We kindly ask others to do the same and honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

Per the Daily Mail, following her graduation from Parsons, Aydan is striving to work in the fashion industry, but unlike her model sisters, she is working to be a designer, stylist, and influencer. Mohamed, 76, met Aydan’s mother after his divorce from Yolanda, and their relationship ended before she learned she was expecting, according to the outlet.

The Daily Mail reported that Aydan was raised by Dull, who is a mortgage loan originator and is married.

Advertisement

In addition to Gigi, Bella, and Aydan, Mohamed is also dad to Anwar Hadid, 25, whom he shares with Yolanda. He also welcomed two daughters, Marielle, 44, and Alana Hadid, 41, during his marriage to Mary Butler.

via: TooFab