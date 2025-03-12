‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16 Premiere Hits All-Time Series Ratings Low

BY: Denver Sean Published 40 minutes ago

The Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta failed to make a strong first impression, delivering the lowest-rated season premiere in franchise history in the key demographic.

Airing on Sunday, the warmly-anticipated premiere pulled in 723,000 total viewers and scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-49 demo—a sharp decline compared to past seasons [source].

For a franchise that once dominated Bravo’s reality TV lineup, these numbers signal a concerning trend, especially as the network attempts to revamp the show following a rocky Season 15.

As lovebscott.com first reported, RHOA Season 16 brings a major cast shake-up, with Porsha Williams returning and Cynthia Bailey rejoining as an enhanced “friend of” the show following Kenya Moore’s controversial return and abrupt departure.

They’re joined by newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, alongside the sole returning full-time Housewife from last season, Drew Sidora.

When fan-favorite Kandi Burruss, who had been a mainstay for 14 seasons, officially exited the series, some long-time viewers were left questioning the show’s direction.

Despite the fresh lineup and Bravo’s attempts to reinvigorate the series, the lackluster premiere ratings suggest that audiences may still be on the fence about this new era of RHOA.

While the premiere numbers are concerning, it’s still early in the season. The Real Housewives franchises have seen mid-season rebounds before, especially if the drama intensifies and word-of-mouth brings back viewers.

Social media buzz and future episodes could still turn things around—but Bravo will need to keep audiences engaged if they want RHOA to remain a staple in their reality TV empire.

Will Season 16 be able to recapture the magic, or are these ratings a sign that RHOA is losing its grip? Only time will tell.