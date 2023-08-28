Exclusive: 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Reboot in the Works, Production Is Demanding Fresh New Peaches After Disastrous Season

Out with the old and in with the new — ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is all-but-officially getting a complete makeover.

Sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that production made the call to recast the entire show at some point during the taping of the season 15 reunion.

A source close to production tells us that Bravo is beyond thrilled with the reception of the recently rebooted ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ so they’re fully onboard with production’s decision to recast ‘RHOA.’ The network is also very pleased with the upcoming seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ and ‘Married to Medicine.’

Casting for fresh new peaches is already underway. We’re told production has been quietly reaching out to managers and agents looking for new girls. There’s no interest in bringing back any old faces either — not Porsha Guobadia nor Kim Zolciak.

While production is looking for all-new peaches, it is possible that “one or two” peaches stick around as friends similar to the revamped ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ — it all depends on how casting goes. It’s possible that ‘RHOA’ could go on a brief hiatus to give them extra time to get casting just right.

As we’ve previously reported, ‘RHOA’ has been notoriously difficult to cast…which is the only reason why a few current ‘Housewives’ have gotten peaches in the first place.

Both Bravo and production are concerned with fan feedback that this has been the ‘worst’ season of the show in a long time, if not ever. Production sources tell us that several of the later episodes were re-edited to try and make an entertaining show, not to show favoritism towards any one cast member.

Kenya Moore has been very vocal about production allegedly cutting her storyline and editing her salon event out of the final episodes, but our sources say that the reason Kenya’s event wasn’t shown is because “it was dry” and nothing happened — even with nearly the entire cast in attendance.

Completely false. I wanted it seen bc it’s marketing and the show FOLLOWS my life. My salon spa opening has a beginning, middle and end. The end (opening and completion) was intentionally deleted while others were focused on that fell out of the sky #RHOA https://t.co/xiBnedYpEx — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 27, 2023

I’m hurt and simply being transparent https://t.co/nZ0vksGPOu — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023

Presenting the soft opening of @kenyamoorehairspa that was deleted from the finale. thank you #teamtwirl for getting LOUD so I can be SEEN. Thank you for seeing me #thesemotherfuckersaintstoppingme #RHOA #kenya @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/NcVPGNjBE5 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 28, 2023

As we’ve previously reported, Kenya’s ‘RHOA’ salary is quite hefty and Kandi Burruss is the highest-paid ‘Housewife’ across all franchises. The network could get an entirely new ‘RHOA’ cast for less than what they pay either Kenya or Kandi.

To put it into perspective, both ladies are making around $100,000 per episode — the entire cast of the ‘RHONY’ reboot are making around that for their whole season. That’s just one more reason as to why production and the network are down for rebooting the show.

With rumblings of a new ‘RHOA’ making the rounds, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the ladies airing out their grievances on their way out the door.

As always, we here at lovebscott.com will keep you posted on the latest (and not-so-greatest) tea coming out of Atlanta.

The (barely) two-part ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ begins airing this Sunday. Will you be watching?