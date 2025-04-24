How Low Can They Go? ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Ratings Continue to Nosedive as Viewers Reject Season 16 Reboot

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is having a very complicated season. 16.

This past Sunday’s episode drew just 500,000 live viewers with a 0.13 in key demo ratings, according to @RatingsBravo.

It’s the lowest-rated episode of the season (and series) so far, marking yet another dip in viewership as Bravo tries to breathe new life into its once-dominant franchise.

There was a moment—briefly—when things looked like they might be turning around. The episode featuring Kenya Moore’s abrupt exit from the season showed a slight uptick in ratings, driven largely by curiosity and speculation surrounding her sudden departure and the fallout that followed. But that spark faded fast. As soon as Kenya was off the screen, so were the viewers.

It is worth acknowledging that linear ratings don’t paint the full picture in 2025. Many Bravo fans are watching via streaming or catching up later through Peacock and other platforms. But even taking that into account, there’s no denying that RHOA is struggling to generate the kind of real-time engagement that keeps a franchise culturally relevant.

Especially when you consider that other Housewives cities—New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and Orange County—are continuing to pull in solid live numbers and commanding attention on social media in real time.

Viewers are still tuning in to Bravo live… they’re just choosing to watch other things.

Despite Bravo’s best efforts to reframe Season 16 as a fresh start, the reboot has yet to deliver the spark that made RHOA appointment television.

The cast is new, the tone is different, and while there have been moments of potential, longtime fans seem hesitant to re-invest without the personalities and dynamics they once loved.

All eyes are now on Phaedra Parks. Her return is looming — but will it add some much-needed peach juice to the season or will it simply become another moment that fizzles out?