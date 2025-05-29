Offset Demands Cardi B Pay Spousal Support in New Filing As Divorce Drags On

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 minutes ago

Despite his independent wealth, Offset is requesting spousal support from Cardi B in their divorce settlement.

Offset’s not willing to give up his “Bad and Boujee” lifestyle … and, he’s asking the court to ensure his estranged wife, Cardi B, helps him maintain it.

The rapper filed an amended divorce response earlier this month in which he’s now asking that Cardi pay him spousal support. He does not request a specific amount in the documents.

The rest of the requests look relatively unchanged … ’cause Offset’s still asking for joint custody of their children — and he wants Cardi’s place to serve as the primary residence for the kids.

It’s the first news from the divorce proceedings in months … with the whole process dragging since Cardi first filed in August 2024.

At the time, Cardi blasted reports that Offset didn’t support her or their kids … ripping critics who tried to label him a deadbeat.

However, the two have certainly had more than their fair share of fights on social media. Cardi said she didn’t care if Offset got hit by a “f***in truck” … so, this divorce hasn’t been totally amicable.

However, Offset filed for the joint custody of their kids and to pay their own legal fees … so, at least the money seemed like it was working out fine.

Worth noting … Cardi B’s reportedly worth somewhere between $80 and $100 million — while Offset’s reportedly worth closer to $30 million — so he could use the extra scratch.

Clearly, that ain’t the case … and, we’ll have to wait and see if she’s gotta pay up.

via: TMZ

Offset is now demanding that his estranged wife Cardi B pay him spousal support after their split is finalized, according to new court filings in their divorce case.

The Migos rapper filed an updated answer to Cardi’s divorce petition in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ. The amended filing adds a request for an unspecified amount of alimony, but remains unchanged otherwise.

A representative for Offset and an attorney for Cardi did not immediately return a request for comment.

After six years of marriage, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August, seeking primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter Kulture, 2-year-old son Wave and then-unborn baby. According to Cardi’s rep, the divorce filing was “not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

Except it has been anything but. In an ugly social media exchange in December, Offset claimed Cardi “look[ed] like the hoe” and was “focus[ed] on d—.” She immediately fired back: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d—?? You sound like a dummy,” before later adding: “F— off and sign the papers TODAY.”

In February, Offset filed his response to the divorce case, seeking joint custody of the children and that her home be the kids’ primary residence.

The current case is actually the second time Cardi has filed for a divorce. The “WAP” star previously filed in Georgia court to end their marriage in September 2020. At the time, she said it wasn’t “because of cheating” — although rumors of infidelity plagued their relationship for years.

Within a month, Cardi revealed that the couple had reconciled, and she later withdrew the case. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said on Instagram Live of the rekindling. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d—.”

Over the next four years, their romance survived a few more rough patches — more cheating rumors, plus a social media squabble between the spouses — before Cardi finally confirmed that they had split once more. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said on Instagram Live in December 2023. She formally filed for divorce on Aug. 1.

via: Billboard