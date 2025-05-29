Ariana Biermann Reveals She’s Not As ‘Close’ with Dad Kroy Amid Divorce From Mom Kim Zolciak

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

Ariana Biermann is getting real about the rift between her mom, Kim Zolciak and her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, amid their messy divorce.

Ariana revealed that her relationship with Kroy has suffered as a result, with the 23-year-old telling Us Weekly in a new interview that the pair are not nearly as close as they once were.

Kim and Kroy, who walked down the aisle in 2011, share four biological children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 13, and Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy also adopted Kim’s daughters, 28-year-old Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

“Growing up, he really was my best friend — more than my mom was for a while,” Ariana revealed. While Ariana is “trying to still” maintain a relationship with her dad, the road is rocky.

“We’re definitely not as close as we used to be, and I don’t really talk to him very often just because of this tough situation that we’re in,” she continued. “But I really do try to keep the divorce and my relationship with him and my mom separate. It just gets hard at times.”

The drama between Kim and Kroy started in May 2023 when they first filed for divorce after over a decade of marriage. A brief reconciliation fizzled out, and Kroy refiled in August 2023, declaring their marriage “irretrievably broken.”

Kim spoke to TooFab in July 2024 about her divorce from Kroy amid her stint on The Surreal Life, calling it the perfect break to “regroup” and process what had been going on at home.

“I needed to step away to gain some clarity and to kind of refocus on myself, and step outside of this home, and kind of just regroup, if you will,” Zolciak said. “It wasn’t easy for sure. It was hard to be away from my children, and there [were] things going on that I had to deal with throughout this entire process of filming which was stressful in itself, but I was able to kind of remove myself pretty quickly from you know, conversations with my attorney, and get right back into it. These people made it super easy for me, it was almost like one big party there. It was just so much fun. It was a great, great, great break for me.”

As for what a post-divorce relationship with her and Biermann will look like, Zolciak told TooFab that she’s not sure.

“Kroy and I, I don’t know what the future holds, honestly,” she said. “I don’t have that answer at this time so we’ll see. We’ve been together a long time. It’s hard. It’s definitely hard, it’s hard on the kids, it’s hard on us.”

While Kim is stepping out of the reality TV drama, Ariana is about to step in it on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, which stars fellow Housewives kids Riley Burruss, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks and newcomers Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour as they establish their identities in the Big Apple.

“I think it was just a really incredible opportunity for us to showcase more of who we are outside of our moms and to do our own thing,” Ariana told Us. “[The show] follows us as we are living our lives in New York.”

Next Gen NYC premieres on Bravo Tuesday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

via: TooFab

