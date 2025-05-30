Savannah Chrisley Addresses Accusations She ‘Slept’ With People to Get Parents Out of Prison

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

“Obviously the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon,” Savannah said.

Savannah Chrisley has a bone to pick with some of her critics.

The reality star joined her father Todd for a press conference in Nashville on Friday, May 30 to discuss his recent release from prison.

Both Todd and his wife Julie walked free on Wednesday after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“That’s the biggest misconception right now, and if people knew the countless hours and the money and the time that I spent going to D.C., literally with not a meeting scheduled, and I just got on a plane and went and said, ‘I’m going to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people.'”

“I fought hard, and I was exhausted, and I begged for meetings. I was never too good to ask,” she continued. “That’s the thing, is people think, ‘Oh, you’re a celebrity, you’re white, you have money.’ That we got an upper hand, and we didn’t.”

“I had to fight, and I was relentless, and that’s how it happened,” she added.

As for if their fame played a part in their sudden freedom, Todd admitted to being unsure, however, he understood why people were skeptical.

“That’s not something that you can look at and say, ‘Well, that had nothing to do with it,'” he explained, after noting earlier that he was impressed to watch Savannah’s efforts toward their freedom.

“Watching it all unfold, and listening to what she said, what was coming up next, and and just being consumed with pride while at the same time knowing that this is a long shot — because so many people are told no — and being in that, being in the prison system, anyone that says that it’s a fair shake, it’s not.”

“I dealt with young African American males in the prison that I was in that were not treated the same,” Todd revealed. “They were not. They were denied programming. They were denied access to certain things I was not denied.”

Todd and Julie returned home from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after President Donald Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best stars.

The pair were behind bars for two and a half years behind bars, with Julie staring down a 5-year sentence, with Todd doing 10, after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion.

During the press conference, Todd still insisted he was in prison for something he “did not do.”

“Even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he said. “It could be you, it could be you, it could be any of you, and somewhere in this room, someone has had a family member that has been affected by the system.”

After they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities, where they began serving their combined 19 year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced, before Trump announced Tuesday he was granting them both pardons.

Savannah was informed of the decision during an unexpected phone call from Trump while she was shopping at Sam’s Club.

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents … Both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out,” she shared with her followers.

