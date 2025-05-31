Home > NEWS

The Reason Why Some Fans Are Concerned About Justin Bieber’s Latest Photos with Son Jack

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 8 minutes ago

“You can be better than this,” wrote one concerned fan … as another on the other hand, defending Justin, responded, “How about you worry about your own life Karen.”

Justin Bieber is facing criticism after sharing a new batch of photos — including some with his son Jack — to social media.

On Thursday, the singer posted a carousel of images from a recent trip he took with friends and his 9-month-old son, whom he shares with Hailey Bieber. In one photo, the child is on his shoulders; in another, his feet are seen as he lies on a couch alongside his father.

Bieber captioned the photo dump, “Gonna be a good summer ??.”

While those photos on their own seem innocent enough, some of the other images in the carousel have sparked some concern from his fans. While one picture shows Bieber, 31, smoking something solo, another shows him doing it with a friend. In the latter image, he’s wearing the same shorts and sitting on the same couch as one of the photos with Jack, though Jack is not actually seen in the shot.

The most popular fan comment overall on Bieber’s post, with more than 18K likes, reads, “Dont smoke in front your kid ?”

That one comment alone sparked nearly 200 replies — many of which came from other fans jumping in to defend Bieber.

“He’s not, it’s different moments clearly,” wrote one, as others chimed in saying, “how about you worry about your own life Karen,” “you don’t see that man Smoking with his baby in NONE OF THESE PICS!? y’all say anything for attention.”

That remark, however, wasn’t the only concerned one on the post.

Others read, “Doing drugs with the baby around?”, “I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke… ?,” “You can be better than this. Leave the vices,” “Bestie you did not just smoke in front of baby Jack,” and “Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be ?”

Still, many came to Bieber’s defense, with others leaving notes like, “These judgmental comments are not the vibe” and “everyone in the comment section lets use our brains now, jack isn’t even pictured in the photos where he’s smoking. He didn’t smoke in front of Jack.”

A lot of his followers, meanwhile, were simply happy to get a new glimpse at his child with Hailey.

via: TooFab

