BY: Kara Johnson Published 45 mins ago

When creating a stunning overall appearance, the right hairstyle can be pivotal in showcasing your bold makeup. Hair can frame the face, drawing attention to your features and the artistry of your makeup choices. Whether you’re going for a striking red lip or vibrant eye shadow, your hairstyle should enhance your look rather than compete with it. Quick, easy hairstyles are your best friends when you want to cut down prep time without sacrificing style.

Choosing a hairstyle that pairs well with bold makeup can help unify your overall look. Updos, sleek ponytails, or textured waves can be the perfect backdrop to your vibrant makeup. The key is to keep it simple, ensuring the hairstyle complements the makeup without overwhelming it. The right hairstyle draws the focus to your makeup and creates a balanced appearance, allowing your creative expressions to shine. Here are five quick and easy hairstyles that work beautifully with bold makeup looks.

1. Sleek Ponytail

Advertisement

The sleek ponytail is a classic choice that never goes out of style. To achieve this look, straighten your hair with a flat iron, gather it at the nape of your neck, and secure it with a hair tie. This polished style instantly highlights your facial features, allowing bold eye makeup or vibrant lips to take center stage. You can elevate this look by wrapping a small section of hair around the hair tie for added elegance.

2. Messy Bun

Advertisement

A messy bun strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and chic. Pull your hair into a high or mid bun and allow a few strands to fall around your face for a more effortless vibe. This hairstyle is particularly effective when showcasing strong makeup looks, as it keeps your hair off your face, drawing attention directly to your eyes and lips. It’s a quick option you can elevate with a few pretty hairpins.

3. Half-Up, Half-Down

Advertisement

This delightful hairstyle offers the best of both worlds. Gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip while allowing the bottom half to flow freely. This helps create a soft frame around your face, perfect for bold makeup to shine without competing for attention. Add waves or curls to the bottom section for more volume and texture.

4. Textured Waves

If you prefer to wear your hair down but still want a stylish touch, consider adding some texture. Use a curling wand or a flat iron to create loose, beachy waves. Textured waves add a playful element to your look, softening any bold makeup while providing a chic appearance. This style works particularly well with statement eye makeup, as the waves create an inviting distinction that allows your makeup to stand out.

Advertisement

5. Braided Crown

For a romantic touch, try a braided crown hairstyle. Weave two braids on either side of your head and pin them around the crown. This updo is beautiful and practical, keeping hair away from your face and emphasizing flawless makeup. The braids add a whimsical element, and the exposed face draws focus directly to your artistic makeup creations.

Advertisement

When assessing hairstyles to pair with bold makeup, remember to consider the overall balance of your look. Simple and streamlined hairstyles often work best, allowing your makeup to take the lead. Experimenting with different styles will help you discover what feels comfortable and looks fabulous.

With the right approach, you can enjoy a stunning and cohesive look that merges hair and makeup in a harmonious dance of style. Quick, easy hairstyles can save you time while elevating your glamorous makeup, ensuring all eyes are on your stunning features and artistry. Embrace these hairstyles to express your creativity and showcase your bold makeup choices.

Which of these quick hairstyles do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.