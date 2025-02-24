BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 1 day ago

When Michaela Coel steps onto a red carpet, she commands the space! The British actress, writer, and director is a powerhouse of creativity, and her fearless approach to fashion proves it. Her looks are never just about style—they tell stories, celebrate culture, and are bold.

Michaela Coel’s Take On Fashion

Fashion, for Coel, is about empowerment. She has spoken openly about her love for secondhand shopping and how it allows her to take control of her personal style.

“Secondhand has always felt to me like a more empowering way to shop,” she told The Guardian. “I like that I’m opting out of the system a bit. I love fashion, but I want to do it my way, without being dictated to by big brands with all the money and marketing power.”

Advertisement

Her independent spirit translates directly into her wardrobe. Coel isn’t afraid to take risks. Her style is bold, deeply connected to culture, and always intentional. Furthermore, Coel proves that true style is about self-expression.

Over the years, Coel has delivered some truly show-stopping looks. Here are five of her most unforgettable fashion moments, proving she’s a style force to be reckoned with!

1. 2023: The Gilded Goddess at the Met Gala Afterparty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Advertisement

Coel served us legs for days! Coel didn’t stop at just one jaw-dropping look that night. For the Met Gala afterparty, she switched into a gold-painted bodysuit by Schiaparelli, layered under an embroidered jacket and paired with striking claw-toe heels. The futuristic-meets-regal vibe was pure perfection. It was edgy, opulent, and completely unexpected.

2. 2023: The Crystal Masterpiece at the Met Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

For the 2023 Met Gala, Coel delivered one of her most dazzling fashion moments yet. She wore a Schiaparelli gown adorned with hundreds of intricate crystals, creating a shimmering, sculptural effect. Every inch of the dress was meticulously crafted, making her look like a living piece of art. The structured silhouette and dramatic detailing reinforced her reputation as a red-carpet risk-taker.

Advertisement

3. 2022: The Leather Dream at Comic-Con

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catwalk by L. (@catwalkbyl)

Most people keep it casual for Comic-Con, but not Coel. She arrived in a sultry black leather David Koma dress that hugged her figure perfectly. Paired with black Le Silla thigh-high boots, the look was equal parts sleek and commanding. She blended power dressing with undeniable sex appeal, bringing high fashion to a space usually dominated by graphic tees and sneakers.

4. 2021: The Fluorescent Yellow Moment at the Emmy Awards

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Nhalungo (@nicknhalungo)

For the 2021 Emmys, Coel shut down the red carpet in a custom Christopher John Rogers ensemble that radiated confidence. The bandeau-style top and matching skirt featured a daring knee-high slit, adding an extra dose of edge to the vibrant yellow look. The color choice was as loud as her talent—impossible to ignore. She paired it with minimal jewelry and sleek, sculptural heels.

5. 2021: The Sleek Black Gown at the BAFTA Awards Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

Advertisement

At the 2021 BAFTA Awards, Coel dominated the red carpet in a sleek black gown with striking front and back cut-outs. The daring design created a bold, contemporary edge, while bold red cuffs added an eye-catching contrast against the dark fabric. She exuded effortless elegance and undeniable confidence.

With each look, she challenges norms, proving that true style is about more than just clothes—confidence, creativity, and refusing to conform. Her bold choices reflect her fearless personality, deep cultural connection, and commitment to authenticity. One thing’s for certain: the “I May Destroy You” star will keep delivering jaw-dropping fashion moments. And we’ll be watching every single one.

What is your favorite Michael Coel’s fashion moment? Comment below!