BY: Kara Johnson Published 14 hours ago

Poetry has long served as a powerful means of expression, particularly for marginalized communities. For many LGBTQIA+ individuals, it provides an opportunity to explore identity, love, and personal struggle, converting deeply felt emotions into creative outlets. Black poets within the LGBTQIA+ community have been instrumental in shaping narratives that resonate with many and advocating for social justice. Their work fosters personal healing while building community and promoting authenticity.

Here’s a look at five incredible Black poets from the LGBTQIA+ community whose voices you should follow.

1. Porsha Olayiwola — IG: @porshaolayiwola

Advertisement

Porsha Olayiwola is a renowned spoken word poet and the 2015 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion. Known for her vibrant performances, she intertwines themes of race, gender, and the complexities of contemporary life. Olayiwola’s work often addresses community issues and personal identity with humor and ferocity, making her a powerful voice for both poetry and the LGBTQIA+ community.

2. Jericho Brown — IG:@jerichobrown1

Advertisement

Jericho Brown is a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who’s celebrated for his groundbreaking collection “The Tradition.” His work explores the intersections of race, sexuality, and masculinity, blending personal narrative with broader social issues. Brown’s eloquent and impactful poetry invites readers to reflect deeply on their own experiences and the realities of systemic oppression, establishing him as a significant voice in contemporary poetry.

3. Mahogany L. Browne — IG: @mobrowne

Mahogany L. Browne is an award-winning poet, editor, and educator. She is known for her dynamic spoken word performances and collections, such as “Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice.” Browne’s poetry often explores themes of resilience, empowerment, and the intersectionality of identity, making her work a source of inspiration and a catalyst for change in the community.

Advertisement

4. Rickey Laurentiis — IG: @rickeylaurentiis

Rickey Laurentiis is an acclaimed poet and the author of collections like “Boy with Thorn.” His poetry navigates themes of desire, loss, and the complexities of navigating black queer identity. Laurentiis’ work is characterized by its lyrical eloquence and poignant exploration of personal and collective historical narratives, making his voice essential in the dialogue around race, gender, and sexuality.

5. Kyla Jenee Lacey — IG: @kylajlacey

Advertisement

Kyla Jenee Lacey is a talented poet and performer known for her evocative language and storytelling. Her work delves into themes of love, self-discovery, and the experiences of being a black queer woman. Lacey’s poetry resonates with audiences for its emotional depth and authenticity, fostering connection and understanding among her listeners.

These poets’ diverse voices highlight poetry’s transformative power within the LGBTQIA+ Black community. Their works emphasize the importance of personal narratives and the arts in promoting understanding and celebrating diversity. By sharing their stories, they inspire countless others to embrace their own creativity and authenticity.

As we uplift these voices, we contribute to a richer tapestry of understanding and celebration of diversity in art, making the world a more vibrant and inclusive place for all.

Advertisement

Who are your favorite black LGBTQIA+ poets? Let us know in the comments!