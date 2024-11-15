Home > DISCOVER X BOMESI

Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Black Poets: 5 Voices Showcasing Creativity and Expression

BY: Kara Johnson

Published 14 hours ago

Discover Proudly Amplifies Diverse Voices
black girl reads poetry
Credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash

Poetry has long served as a powerful means of expression, particularly for marginalized communities. For many LGBTQIA+ individuals, it provides an opportunity to explore identity, love, and personal struggle, converting deeply felt emotions into creative outlets. Black poets within the LGBTQIA+ community have been instrumental in shaping narratives that resonate with many and advocating for social justice. Their work fosters personal healing while building community and promoting authenticity.

Here’s a look at five incredible Black poets from the LGBTQIA+ community whose voices you should follow.

1. Porsha Olayiwola — IG: @porshaolayiwola

Advertisement

Porsha Olayiwola is a renowned spoken word poet and the 2015 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion. Known for her vibrant performances, she intertwines themes of race, gender, and the complexities of contemporary life. Olayiwola’s work often addresses community issues and personal identity with humor and ferocity, making her a powerful voice for both poetry and the LGBTQIA+ community.

2. Jericho Brown — IG:@jerichobrown1

 

Advertisement

Jericho Brown is a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who’s celebrated for his groundbreaking collection “The Tradition.” His work explores the intersections of race, sexuality, and masculinity, blending personal narrative with broader social issues. Brown’s eloquent and impactful poetry invites readers to reflect deeply on their own experiences and the realities of systemic oppression, establishing him as a significant voice in contemporary poetry.

3. Mahogany L. Browne — IG: @mobrowne

Mahogany L. Browne is an award-winning poet, editor, and educator. She is known for her dynamic spoken word performances and collections, such as “Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice.” Browne’s poetry often explores themes of resilience, empowerment, and the intersectionality of identity, making her work a source of inspiration and a catalyst for change in the community.

Advertisement

4. Rickey Laurentiis — IG: @rickeylaurentiis

Rickey Laurentiis is an acclaimed poet and the author of collections like “Boy with Thorn.” His poetry navigates themes of desire, loss, and the complexities of navigating black queer identity. Laurentiis’ work is characterized by its lyrical eloquence and poignant exploration of personal and collective historical narratives, making his voice essential in the dialogue around race, gender, and sexuality.

5. Kyla Jenee Lacey — IG: @kylajlacey

Advertisement

Kyla Jenee Lacey is a talented poet and performer known for her evocative language and storytelling. Her work delves into themes of love, self-discovery, and the experiences of being a black queer woman. Lacey’s poetry resonates with audiences for its emotional depth and authenticity, fostering connection and understanding among her listeners.

These poets’ diverse voices highlight poetry’s transformative power within the LGBTQIA+ Black community. Their works emphasize the importance of personal narratives and the arts in promoting understanding and celebrating diversity. By sharing their stories, they inspire countless others to embrace their own creativity and authenticity.

As we uplift these voices, we contribute to a richer tapestry of understanding and celebration of diversity in art, making the world a more vibrant and inclusive place for all.

Advertisement

Who are your favorite black LGBTQIA+ poets? Let us know in the comments!

Share This Post

The author’s content and opinions have not been pre-reviewed, approved or endorsed by Discover.

LATEST UPDATES

Vibrant Voices: Queer Up-and-Coming Artists To Watch This Fall
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Vibrant Voices: Queer up-and-Coming Artists to Watch This Fall

By: Jasmine Franklin
black podcaster in studio
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Expand Your Horizons: 6 LGBTQIA+ Black Podcasts to Follow

By: Kara Johnson
#FallFaves Popular LGBTQIA+ Musicians For Your Fall Playlist
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Fall Faves: Popular LGBTQIA+ Musicians for Your Fall Playlist

By: Jasmine Franklin
black woman workout
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Harvesting Health: 7 Essential Wellness Tips for a Vibrant Autumn

By: Kara Johnson
#UnforgettableHistory Powerful Queer Historical Figures To Remember This Fall
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Never Forget: Powerful Queer Historical Figures to Remember This Fall

By: Jasmine Franklin
LGBTQIA+ Charities you can support
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#GiveBackSeason: A List of LGBTQIA+ Charities You Can Support

By: Jasmine Tianna
#ViewsandVibes The Best Autumn Adventures - Hiking Trails To Consider
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Views and Vibes: The Best Hiking Trails to Consider for Your Autumn Adventures

By: Jasmine Franklin
LGBT family hugging
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Creating Community: 5 Queer Parenting Influencers You Should Follow on Instagram

By: Kara Johnson
transgender safe havens
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

#LoveandUnity: A List of Transgender Safe Havens for LGBTQIA+ Individuals Seeking Much-Needed Refuge

By: Ashley Blackwell
#FallFeels 5 Cozy Movie Night Picks with LGBTQIA+ Themes To Add To Your Watchlist
DISCOVER X BOMESI

#AutumnFeels: 5 Cozy Movie Night Picks With LGBTQIA+ Themes for Your Watchlist

By: Jasmine Franklin