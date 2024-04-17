Megan Thee Stallion Receives Catalyst of Change Award At 2024 Planned Parenthood Gala | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion received Planned Parenthood’s Catalyst for Change Award at their annual Spring into Action gala on Tuesday.

via: Vibe

Meg has continuously used her platform to help re-spark conversations surrounding women’s mental health, pro-choice, and more. Her courage to publicly advocate for causes that she believes in has earned her the 2024 Catalyst of Change Award from Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday (April 16), Megan Thee Stallion, ?e Megan Pete, attended the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala, held at Cipriani South Street in Lower Manhattan. The benefit event raised money for the nonprofit organization with tables starting at $10K and going as high as $250K.

Introduced by the organization’s president, Wendy Stark, the Houston rapstress took the stage to give a brief acceptance speech while wearing a sleek black gown, red lip, and feathery tresses in her crown. With a sparkle in her eye, she spoke on the importance of women having access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, before vowing to continue her advocacy.

“I promise to continue to do my part and use my platform to break down barriers and empower women all around the world,” she said in part.

Listen below.

Planned Parenthood announced that the 29-year-old would be receiving the Catalyst of Change Award last month for her “extraordinary” advocacy, adding that her “music and performances have shined a light on women’s empowerment, mental health, and social justice.”

Upon the news, the non-profit stated, “An outspoken advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood, Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work. She also launched The Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.”