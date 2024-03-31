Doja Cat Calls Out Fans Comparing Her Hair Texture to Pubes: 'Let's Move Forward' | lovebscott.com

Doja Cat slammed the negative comments people made about her natural hair after she used a close-up image of her locks for her forthcoming album cover.

via: Complex

Over the weekend, Doja hopped on Instagram Live for a quick session with fans, and in the conversation, the rapper addressed people who have been living in her comment section speaking about her hair featuted in the cover art for her forthcoming single “MASC.”

According to Doja, people have been comparing her hair to pubes, among other things, and she feels they need to move on from it.

“My hair is 4C hair, which a lot of you don’t care, that’s fine, but I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool,” Doja said. “We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow.”

Doja continued to find the right words to express her frustrations with the hair comparisons. She told fans she couldn’t tell them what to do but advised them to just ignore the whole thing and move on.

In her initial post, Doja shared the cover art along with a snippet of the unreleased song. In her caption, Doja wrote, “ASC 4.5.24.”

“MASC” will be Doja’s first single since she released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, in Sept. 2023. In February, Doja teased a deluxe edition for Scarlet titled S2: Clause Frollo but did not announce a release date. She also teased a potential tracklist that included “MASC” along with songs titled “Acknowledge Me,” “Headhigh,” “Gang,” “Rider,” “Urrrge!!!!” and “Hungry.”

“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some degree and if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand the whole connection. There’s a control aspect — he just abuses his power and his control,” she explained in an interview on the Therapy Gecko podcast. “There’s nothing anything very personal happening to me with one person. Claude Frollo doesn’t depict a single person in my life. It’s like a metaphor for the people that creatives endure on a daily basis.”