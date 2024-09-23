BY: Vee Carter Published 14 mins ago

What began as a seemingly playful post on NLE Choppa’s Instagram page for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Sept.5 quickly snowballed into rumors about the rapper’s sexuality. As a result, the chatter has caused the rapper to double down on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

While previewing looks for Paper Magazine, Choppa’s Instagram caption read, “I M C O M I N G O U T ….. #NYFW @papermagazine,” prompting widespread speculation. Many wondered if the rapper was hinting at coming out as gay or bisexual, leading to a surge of reactions ranging from support to confusion to even hostility.

As expected, fans and critics alike flooded his social media, with some praising his supposed openness while others struggled to reconcile his image with the possible revelation of his sexuality.

One fan commented, “Coming out with some new music? That’s what you meant to say … right?” echoing the confusion and uncertainty expressed by many.

Following the chatter, NLE later revealed that folks have misconstrued the meaning of his post. On Sept. 6, the rapper took to X to clarify what he meant. And no, the rapper is not gay. The “coming out” caption was made in reference to Choppa’s new project, “S–t Me Out 3,” which was released on Sept. 13, 2024.

In hip-hop — a genre that has long been steeped in hypermasculinity and homophobia — NLE Choppa’s post touched a nerve. Whether intentional or not, his play on words opened the door to a broader conversation about inclusivity and identity. Rap has traditionally been a space where rigid norms surrounding masculinity often limit artists’ expressions of self, and this post challenged that status quo.

NLE Choppa’s bold fashion choices at NYFW made just as much noise as his Instagram caption, further fueling rumors about his sexuality. Many saw his daring, eye-catching outfits at events like the Off-White showcase as a departure from the typical hypermasculine image cultivated by male rappers. In a genre often marked by hypermasculinity and homophobia, this act of self-expression sparked significant conversation — both positive and negative — about identity and inclusivity in hip-hop. Many have hailed his boldness as a symbol of progress as more artists begin to challenge outdated norms surrounding gender and sexuality.

By standing firmly with his LGBTQIA+ fans, NLE Choppa made it clear that, regardless of assumptions about his sexuality, he prioritizes inclusivity. In a genre that has often marginalized queer voices and pressured artists to conform to traditional masculinity, his stance represents a refreshing shift. Rather than letting societal norms dictate his image, Choppa’s commitment to authenticity and inclusivity could have a lasting impact on hip-hop’s relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The reactions to NLE Choppa’s post highlight just how much work remains in dismantling the deeply ingrained homophobia within the genre. It serves as a reminder that hip-hop, like any other art form, must evolve to reflect the diverse identities of its creators and consumers. For years, hip-hop has struggled to make room for more fluid expressions of identity, and the attitudes of artists like NLE Choppa are just a preview of what the future holds.

What are your thoughts about NLE Choppa’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community?