NLE Choppa Slams Homophobic Fan After Thanking LGBTQ Community: ‘I’m Secure, I Know Who I Am’ | lovebscott.com

NLE Choppa is defending his LGBT fanbase.

via Complex:

He thanked them once again for showing their support for his recent single “Slut Me Out 2.” On Thursday, June 13, he tweeted: “I want to perform ‘Slut Me Out 2’ at a pride event in return of the love yall showed me!!”

His excitement prompted a response from a user, who wrote, “This n***a zesty ass be tweakin.”

NLE fired back: “I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love[,] it won’t hurt and also you do know women are a part of the LGBTQ community right[,] you gone hate them too? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable[,] king.”

This isn’t the first time the Memphis rapper has shown his gratitude to his LGBTQ fans. Back in April, he thanked them for making “Slut Me Out 2” a success.

“I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to ‘Slut Me Out 2’ And I Simply Want To Say Thank You,” he tweeted at the time. “IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to Fuck with who fuck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For all we do no Discrimination.”

When an X user accused him of “being gay,” Choppa slammed the fan.

“I’m gay for showing love?” Choppa replied. “Y’all men lost that’s why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta.”

So it sounds like he has a little bit of sense. Good for him.

I want to perform Slut Me Out 2 at a pride event in return of the love yall showed me !! — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 13, 2024

I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 13, 2024