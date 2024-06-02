New Allegations: Diddy Reportedly Grabbed, Berated, and Threatened Five Ex-Employees | lovebscott.com

Five ex-employees of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ companies reveal that the rapper’s allegedly abusive behavior extended to the workplace, including face-grabbing and violent threats.

Former employees of hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs have come forward with disturbing allegations of his alleged abusive behavior in the workplace.

The revelations shed light on a toxic work environment and interpersonal violence accusations that have tarnished Combs’ reputation.

The events unfolded when multiple ex-staffers from Combs’ lifestyle brand, Sean John, and Blue Flame, his now-shuttered advertising agency, shared their harrowing experiences.

They recounted instances of “erratic” behavior where Combs reportedly grabbed, berated, and threatened them. These former employees spoke anonymously to The Daily Beast, fearing retribution.

One female ex-employee detailed an alarming encounter where Combs forcibly grabbed her face during a disagreement. She recalled, “He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says, ‘Stick out your tongue,’ and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me.”

The former staffer expressed her shock and discomfort, prompting her to seek other job opportunities immediately.

The disturbing surveillance video released earlier this month showing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway further corroborated the accounts of former employees.

Following the release of the video, Combs issued an apology, taking responsibility for his actions. However, some insiders claimed that the footage did not depict the full extent of the incident.

Former employees also recounted instances where Combs displayed aggressive behavior towards them, creating a culture of fear in the workplace.

One ex-employee mentioned how Combs would become confrontational, especially when challenged.

The intense work environment at the company was likened to Game of Thrones, with employees feeling constantly on edge and wary of Combs’ unpredictable behavior.

An eyewitness told Rolling Stone in a shocking exposé published Wednesday following a six-month investigation that he was “screaming at the top of his lungs” during the incident at Howard University in the late 1980s.

“[He] whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt,” the anonymous insider professed.

“She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying,” they claimed. The unidentified former girlfriend declined to comment on the report.

Despite some conflicting accounts from former employees who had positive experiences working with Combs, the overarching narrative points to a pattern of alleged abuse and intimidation.

The latest lawsuit filed against Combs accuses him of battery and sexual assault in the 1990s.

Two sources claimed the music mogul also abused the late Kim Porter, whom he dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. The former couple shared three children.

Former Bad Boy rapper Mark Curry alleged, “I remember Kim used to go through a lot of stuff. If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship … I think every relationship he had that I experienced around him was like that.”

