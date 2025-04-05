Russell Brand Addresses Rape, Sexual Assault Charges: ‘I Was A Fool Before I Lived In The Light Of The Lord’

BY: Walker Published 43 minutes ago

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has posted a video stating he is innocent of rape and sexual assault charges filed against him by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

The actor admitted that he was once a “drug addict” and “sex addict” but insisted that he was “never a rapist,” while implying that the British government was weaponizing the law against him.

The rape and assault charges against Russell Brand come almost two years after a bombshell investigation against him was carried out in an attempt to shed light on his past actions.

In an over one-minute long clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Brand denied the rape and sexual assault allegations made against him in response to his recent charges.

The comedian, while facing the camera, referenced his younger years in Hollywood riddled with “drug” and “sex” addiction.”

However, Brand insisted that he never raped anyone while pointing fingers at the British government and its alleged use of the law as a “weapon.”

He said, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the lord.”

“I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was was a rapist,” Brand claimed. “I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activities. I pray you can tell that by looking in my eyes.”

In the Brand’s short clip, he thanked his supporters while noting that he is “grateful” for the “opportunity” to defend himself in court.

The comedian concluded: “In the meantime, you lot, stay free. And we will be continuing to discuss this matter. Praise the lord.”

Brand’s video was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with many calling him out for his remarks.

One person commented on his post, saying, “Man, you got a lot of sexual misconduct claims against you. For YEARS. Like, decades. Perhaps you should, you know, try being a better person and not such a loathsome piece of sh-t?”

Another noted, “Face your charges. Stop hiding behind all these irrelevancies. And stop hiding behind Jesus. Blasphemer.”

However, Brand also received some support, with a fan writing, “God will be your character witness, Russell. Hang tough, my friend.”

On Friday, April 4, Brand was charged after an investigation was launched against him for his alleged assault of four women.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement, noting that the actor has been charged with one count of rape, one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

Brand will appear at the Westminster Magistrate Court to face his charges on May 2.

Superintendent Andy Furphy, the lead detective in the case, spoke about the latest development: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police,” Furphy added.

After a lengthy investigation into the allegations against Brand, the Met police announced they had recommended that he should be charged with historic sex offenses based on accusations from multiple women he was involved with at the peak of his Hollywood career.

During the inquiry, the authorities interviewed the actor on different occasions to ascertain details about his involvement with his four accusers.

According to the Daily Mail, the first meet-up was said to have been done under caution on November 16, 2023, with Brand being questioned over three sex offense claims.

Brand also came in voluntarily for the interview after the negative traction he had received from the accusations.

The comedian was invited a second time on December 14, 2023, about six other historic sex offenses. He was then asked to partake in another interview session in January 2024.

Last January, the comedian appeared on Tucker Carlson’s X show, vehemently denying the allegations, describing them as “hurtful attacks” on his character.

“Of course, I deny any allegations… that have been advanced,” he told Carlson, adding, “I reject the allegations in the strongest possible terms.”

Brand claimed that accusations against him were a “deliberate, profound attempt to shut down any dissent in an astonishingly aggressive way.”

The “Get Him To The Greek” star also referenced his past lifestyle during the interview with Carlson. Brand admitted that his “promiscuous” lifestyle seemingly has a part to play in all of the allegations.

“I put myself in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous,” Brand said. “Attacks like this, being accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crimes, is very painful and hurtful. But there are consequences to the foolish way I lived in the past.”

via: The Blast

