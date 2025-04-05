Eminem Is a Grandpa! His Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Husband Evan McClintock

BY: Walker Published 33 minutes ago

Eminem is officially a grandfather for the first time, as daughter Hailie Jade has welcomed baby No. 1 with husband Evan McClintock.

The Grammy award-winning rapper’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 29, and her husband Evan McClintock have welcomed their first baby, son Elliot Marshall McClintock, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

Scott posted the first photo of her baby boy, who wore a light blue hooded sweater. The little boy was posed in front of a sign that read, “Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25,” revealing that Scott named her little boy’s middle name after her dad, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

“happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e,” Scott sweetly wrote in her caption.

During the last episode of the Just a Little Shady podcast before giving birth to her bundle of joy, the newly minted mom opened up about her excitement to finally welcome her baby boy with her husband, joking that her son is her “dream podcast guest” on the show.

“It’s so weird to think about… I can’t even wrap my head around it,” Scott said. “I have to meet this human that I’ve created. What’s he gonna look like? What’s he gonna … what’s his personality gonna be [like]? It’s strange but super exciting.”

While she mostly kept her pregnancy under wraps, she and her husband shared a few glimpses of their life as expectant parents, including a glimpse into the baby’s nursery in October 2024. At the time, they revealed they were expecting a baby boy on an episode of Just a Little Shady back in November, which she named as her “favorite episode” from the past season.

During the podcast, Scott held up a balloon and announced the baby’s sex as she popped it to reveal blue confetti. “When we found out, Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me,’ ” Scott said after the reveal. “‘They’re going to go golfing with me. I’ve got a little buddy.'”

The “Houdini” rapper has also shared that he’s excited to become a grandpa. In October 2024, Eminem released a touching music video for his song “Temporary,” which featured dozens of old home videos of his daughter. Towards the end of the video, the proud dad shared a video of his daughter revealing to him that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband.

The influencer and podcaster handed her dad a blue football jersey that read “Grandpa” and the number 1, as well as a sonogram image. Eminem’s jaw dropped and his eyes widened as he teared up at the happy news.

For Eminem, becoming a father changed his life. In 2001, Eminem said welcoming his daughter was “a real wakeup call” for him.

“She made me get my ass in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before,” he told British publication Q. “Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie … the money — it’s for her college.”

