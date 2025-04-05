Home > NEWS

Usher Had Someone’s Auntie In Heat During Recent ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Stop

BY: Walker

Published 17 seconds ago

Usher is still outchea on tour, and he’s keeping every show lit! The ladies are continuing to lose it for the R&B icon, with some ready to risk it ALL!

The latest steamy moment involving an older lady and some cherries. The R&B legend went viral (again) during the serenading segment of his show as he got up close and personal with a fan while singing sultry notes and dripping in sweat.

In a video captured by an attendee, a woman can be seen staring intensely into Ursher’s eyes, and mouthing something before joining in on the sultry song “There Goes My Baby.” From there, the “My Way” crooner can be seen leaning into the woman, nearly lip-to-lip, before teasing cherries above her mouth.

The crowd was left gasping in shock when the woman surprisingly began giving the berries live tongue action without hesistation.

The viral moment drew parallels to Rubi Rose’s time at the show, where she too showed what she can do with a pair of cherries and her tongue.

Back in December, Rubi and Usher set an even spicier scene when he dangled the fruit in front of the rapper’s mouth. Instead of tackling the berries alone, Rubi’s friend snatched it mid-air so the two of them could share it. The flirtatious moment was one of the most unforgettable moments in the tour’s history.

Usher has serenaded everyone from Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer and Winnie Harlow to Victoria Monét, Kimora Lee Simmons and Tiffany Haddish — and according to the King of R&B, that was the plan all along.

In February 2023, the married star confessed to GQ that his residency was dedicated to his female fans. “I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” he shared. “They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems. They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.”

via: Vibe

