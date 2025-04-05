Terrence Howard Claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Tried to ‘F–k’ Him: ‘I Don’t Bend over in That Way’

BY: Walker Published 9 minutes ago

Terrence Howard just gave a glimpse into what he said was the dark side of Hollywood … and one example he used from his personal experience was none other than Diddy.

“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” the “Hustle & Flow” star, 56, alleged on the “PBD Podcast” Friday.

However, Howard claimed that when he would visit Combs, 55, to work on acting material, the embattled rapper would just be “sitting” and “looking” at him.

Advertisement

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” actor alleged that Combs then asked to hear his music, but when he tried playing it for him, the Bad Boy Records founder was allegedly once again “just sitting” there.

Howard said he was confused by this alleged behavior, so he asked his assistant for clarity.

Howard’s assistant allegedly responded, “‘I think he’s trying to f–k you,’” which prompted the “Iron Man” actor to allegedly cut off all communication with Combs moving forward.

Advertisement

“Now you know to be hands off with somebody,” Howard explained before noting he allegedly had similar experiences with “a number of producers,” whom he had to “threaten to punch” or “knock their head off.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” the “Best Man” star added on the podcast.

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything.”

Page Six has reached out to Combs’ reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Advertisement

Howard’s allegations come 10 years after Page Six exclusively reported that Combs had banned his sons from appearing on the actor’s hit show “Empire.”

Sources told us at the time the “Last Night” rapper’s stepson, Quincy Brown, was guaranteed a part on the Fox drama but Combs halted that when he learned a portion of his music rights would be signed over.

“Diddy kicked up a huge stink and called all the top brass at 20th Century Fox TV to get them to change their rules over music rights,” but he didn’t get his way, an insider claimed.

“He said there was no way his son was signing over his intellectual property. So he banned him from the show.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether Combs’ decision had anything to do with his apparent strained relationship with Howard.

The Oscar nominee is the first major celeb to accuse the “All About the Benjamins” rapper of actually trying to have sex with him.

Others like Nick Cannon have denied taking part in Combs’ allegedly nefarious “Freak-Off” parties and Justin Bieber, the music mogul’s former mentee, has tried to distance himself from the rumors.

However, there are dozens of men and women, who are not famous, who have come forward.

Advertisement

Most recently, Joseph Manzaro claimed in a new lawsuit that the “I Need a Girl” rapper “facilitated and engaged” in trafficking him and “directly perpetrated acts of sexual violence” toward him in April 2015.

Combs told Page Six in response to the suit earlier this week, “This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.

“No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”

The “I’ll Be Missing” you rapper, who is currently behind bars and awaiting his federal trial to start on May 5, has vehemently denied all accusations made against him and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Advertisement

via: Page Six