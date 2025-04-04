The Massive Sign Will Smith and ‘Estranged Wife’ Jada Are Reportedly Finally Set to Announce They Are Officially Ending Their Open Marriage

BY: LBS STAFF Published 45 minutes ago

The Smiths’ house sales signals the beginning of the end for their marriage, sources reportedly say.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith are continuing to dismantle their monster real estate portfolio as they finally call time on the sham marriage.

Sources say they are starting to sell off their selection of homes after living apart for years as they admit matrimonial defeat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last year, they are told a place in Baltimore – and next under the hammer for the 56-year-old The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and the Girls Trip actress, 53, is a place in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.

The couple has long owned a primary home in Calabasas, plus a home in Malibu, as well as their own separate homes, in which they have lived in on their own while still married.

Now they are putting on the market a home they have owned for the last 15 years. They have listed their Woodland Hills home that they bought in 2010, though it is believed they never lived in it, rather another family member did.

A source told us: “The marriage is been over for years they’ve just been living a sham.

“But the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes a divide up the cash is a sure fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting.”

The property was purchased for $910,000, and they have listed it for $2million.

Their home sits on just 6,124 square feet of land, and the residence boasts 4,146 square feet of living space across its primary suite and additional four bedrooms. It has a Mediterranean look to it, with wood floors and high ceilings inside, plus a swimming pool and a hot tub in the backyard, as well as a small covered patio.

Though both Will and Jada have said they live apart, their primary residence has long been a $42million Calabasas mansion that sits on a 150 acres, where they raised their three children, Jaden, 26, Willow, 24, as well as Trey, 32, Smith’s son with ex Sheree Zampino.

According to Architectural Digest, the home was designed Stephen Samuelson, who also designed Carol Burnett’s home, which was the inspiration for them to hire him to work with them.

The Smiths also recently sold a five-bedroom home in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, which was listed for $795,000 in January 2024, and eventually sold for $817,000 the following month.

It was back in October 2023 Jada made the bombshell revelation she and Smith had in fact been separated since 2016 – but she maintained at the time they did not have any plans to divorce.

The revelation came months after his infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

She said: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.

But she insisted: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

via: RadarOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are ‘Still Together’ Despite Living ‘Own Lives’ in Separate Homes [Earlier this Year, January 30, 2025]

Married since 1997 but separated since 2016, the couple “haven’t completely severed ties,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are still living independently but their lives remain interconnected, according to a source close to the married stars.

“Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties,” one source tells PEOPLE.

Another source says Will, 56, and Jada, 53, “are still together,” but as far as cohabiting, they “have had separate homes for years.”

Married since 1997, Will and Jada separated in 2016, the Girls Trip actress revealed ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023. “We’re still figuring it out,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she added. “I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

These days, “Will is busy with film and music and doing okay,” the first source tells PEOPLE. The producer-actor “is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some new success,” the source adds. He and Big Sean released a Matrix-inspired music video for their song “Beautiful Scars” on Jan. 30.

In interviews, Will and Jada have offered glimpses of their relationship since their 2016 separation. On an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty in 2023, Jada revealed that “there have been several breakups between Will and I” over the course of their marriage.

In his 2021 memoir Will, the Men in Black star described moments in the pair’s marriage when they were “both miserable and clearly something had to change. … We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.”

Will and Jada have kids Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24, as well as Trey, 32, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The family, including Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, last appeared on the red carpet together at the May 2024 premiere of Will’s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In December 2024, a source told PEOPLE that Will and Jada spent Thanksgiving together in a large gathering of family and friends. “Everyone was in wonderful and very grateful spirits,” said the insider.

via: PEOPLE