Lizzo Sparks Massive Debate After Saying Britney Spears Does An ‘Impression’ Of Janet Jackson, The ‘Queen Of Pop’

Published 17 minutes ago

Britney Spears is perhaps the defining pop star of her era. If you ask Lizzo, though, he thinks that Spears is doing an “impression” of Janet Jackson.

Speaking as a guest on the Sibling Rivalry Podcast, the Grammy winner explained why she puts Jackson on top. In the conversation, Lizzo referred to her past statements in 2021, where she made the same declaration, angering Madonna fans, per Billboard.

“I have to really clear up some sh*t up,” Lizzo elaborated. “Because people came for me on the Internet because I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop.”

She continued to detail, “I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop. Here is why I said Janet is the Queen of Pop. Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as Pop divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television.”

“And I’m just putting it out there,” the 36-year-old clarified. “It’s not because someone is better than the other. She was just first. And, she is Janet. She invented this sh*t. Now, Madonna is the Pop icon, and I love Madonna. And we can’t refute her influence and what she’s done for pop music and for all of the divas. She birthed a generation.”

Despite her explanation, the Britney Spears fanbase decided to clap back at Lizzo on social media for her statements.

Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl. Worry about your career lasting one summer and your latest tweet not even crossing 100 likes @lizzo https://t.co/KMe9n9uLmA pic.twitter.com/ADaIONthBU — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 3, 2025

“Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl,” opined one user on X. “Worry about your career lasting one summer and your latest tweet not even crossing 100 likes.”

Another user shared the aforementioned post and added, “Lizzo is soooo lame like ????? wtf girl britney’s music stood the test of time, the kids not gonna remember your sh*t in 20 years.”

Now you can be a Britney fan and not be a lying ass bitch. Because Britney Spears quite literally took everything she has from Janet Jackson, made it a lil stiffer, and took the soul out of it, added some mayo and Bam . Britney was born. Yall toddlers love to lie https://t.co/AYl1wyrksi — Sha (@Shafly349) April 3, 2025

Some accounts were on Lizzo’s side of the debate.

“Now you can be a Britney fan and not be a lying a** b**ch,” replied one account to pushback. “Because Britney Spears quite literally took everything she has from Janet Jackson, made it a lil stiffer, and took the soul out of it, added some mayo and Bam . Britney was born. Yall toddlers love to lie.”

Throughout her career, Britney Spears has been vocal about Janet Jackson’s influence on her creatively. Last February, the “Toxic” performer shared a heartwarming post for her “Control” predecessor on social media.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” wrote Spears in a now-deleted post on Instagram, per Marie Claire. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life. Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

via: Vibe

Watch the full episode of the Sibling Rivalry Podcast with Lizzo below.

