Kris Jenner Visibly Shaken as Tristan Thompson’s Brother Amari Has Seizure During Birthday Party

Khloé and Kim discuss their honest talks with their kids about Amari’s condition on The Kardashians, with the latter stating, “They have lots of questions and at times they may not be the most comfortable.”

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her close relationship with Tristan Thompson’s brother, Amari, as well as his bond with the rest of her famous family.

On Thursday’s latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé hosted Amari’s 18th birthday party at her home — this after both Tristan and his brother briefly moved in with her while Thompson’s home was getting renovated from water damage.

Amari, as Khloé noted in past episodes, suffers from “the most severe type of epilepsy” someone can have — something which causes seizures, which has “caused such severe damage” for the teen, who uses a wheelchair.

“Every day we have with him is a blessing,” Khloé said before the party, as Thompson thanked her for throwing the event. Seeing her daughter not only help celebrate Tristan’s brother, bur care for him, is something that continues to move her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Khloe truly is such a big part of Amari’s life and I think it’s so incredibly impressive how she takes care of him. She’s literally a gift from God, and so is Amari,” she shared in a confessional.

During the party, all the Kardashian kids were seen wishing Amari a happy birthday and giving him gifts, before they all posed for a photo together (seen above).

“My kids, they’re much more exposed to Amari than some of the other kids,” Khloé explained in a confessional. “True’s more concerned than frightened of Amari. I think it’s important for our kids to be exposed to all different types of people.”

In her own confessional, Kim Kardashian added, “We love to celebrate every member of the family. I love our kids growing up around him and helping him.”

After taking photos, Kim was seen talking to daughter Chicago and a friend, asking if they were scared — before telling them, “There’s no need to be, but it’s okay if you are.”

“They have lots of questions and at times they may not be the most comfortable,” Kim added in a confessional. “But I think it’s important they play with him and they really get to know him.”

During the party, Amari experienced what production called a “brief seizure,” while sitting next to both Khloé and Kris. Jenner appeared shaken by the seizure, the first of his she’s witnessed, and began to tear up. As Khloé told her mom to calm down, insisting everything was “okay,” Kris got up to take a minute and collect herself.

“Amari has never and will never be a burden or anything like that. Amari is one of the most special souls I’ve ever met. When you meet someone who’s so wonderful and something terrible happens to them, you do want to help … my mom feels the same way,” Khloé said, explaining her mother’s reaction. “To not be able to do much, it is really hard,” she added.

While Kris had never seen one of his seizures before, Khloé explained that she’s witnessed “a lot” of them, before suggesting he’s “just over-stimulated” from the celebration and insisting he’s “okay.”

“I know how to stay calm, I’m around Amari a lot, he has multiple seizures a day. I know what to do in those situations. It can be very scary and it’s a very helpless feeling,” she added, before Kris admitted to feeling just that.

After composing herself, Kris went on to tell Khloé how proud she is of how “you’ve handled this whole situation and how you’ve just embraced this and been so brave.” It all left her thinking that “one day you’ll take care of me” like she does Amari.

As they hugged it out, Khloé told her mom, “At least you know I’ll never put you in a home.”

On a previous episode of the show, Khloé explained that, before her death, Tristan’s mother Andrea was the teen’s “sole caregiver.” Thompson became his legal guardian following her passing.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

