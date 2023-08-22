Monyetta Shaw-Carter Doesn't Agree with Ex Ne-Yo's Anti-Trans Comments

Ne-Yo recently made headlines when he appeared in an interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV in which they criticized parents for allowing their children to have a say in their own gender identity from a young age. Shortly after, he issued a statement: “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity.” Now, after a little more reflection, Ne-Yo has decided to walked back his apology. “This shit is getting out of hand,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will not be bullied into apologizing for having an opinion.”

The singer shared a video recorded in his car in which he stated that he wanted his stance to be made clear “from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer.” Over the duration of the 2-minute long upload, he attempted to justify his opinion on the matter by stating that he is currently raising five sons and two daughters. “I was asked a question, and I answered the damn question. I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever,” he said. “Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life.”

Now one of the mother of his children’s speaking out to TMZ.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter, mom to Madilyn and Mason, tells TMZ … she’s fully aware of the things the singer said recently about the transgender community, and while she respects his opinion, she adds, “Those views are HIS.”

She tells us she stands with the LGBTQ+ community — but, to be clear, she’s not bashing Ne-Yo for what he said, noting they still have a positive co-parenting relationship.

Monyetta tells us she hasn’t met Sadé and hasn’t talked with Crystal since Ne-Yo and Crystal separated … but she says there’s no beef between the singer’s exes.