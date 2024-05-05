NBA's Jalen Green Welcomed Baby Girl In February, Despite Expecting Another Baby with His Pregnant Girlfriend Draya Michele | lovebscott.com

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green welcomed a baby girl to the world earlier this year.

It has been revealed, though there is reportedly no bad blood between that child’s mother and his pregnant girlfriend Draya Michele.

According to TMZ, Green is the father of a child born on February 12, with California student Myah Iakopo.

An Instagram post from Iakopo on February 14 announced the birth of a baby named Moira Iakopo on the 12th.

Iakopo and Green reportedly knew each other for a while but did not have a serious relationship.

Meanwhile, Green’s girlfriend Draya Michele is pregnant with the couple’s first child, which is due later this month.

The couple, which has a 17-year age gap (Michele is 39 while Green is 22), have been romantically linked since August 2022.

Nonetheless, TMZ has reported there are no issues between Iakopo and Michele, as the former is ‘not concerned about what Green does with his personal life outside of co-parenting.’

Green acknowledged that he had a child on the way in March after scoring a career-high 42 points for Houston.

‘My family,’ he said in an an-court interview, ‘[and] my baby.’

The Rockets star averaged 19.6 points per game and 5.2 rebounds in his third season with Houston.

Before he and Michele began dating, the influencer – who has 9.5million Instaram followers – was linked to celebrities such as Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa.

She also dated ex-Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.

via: Daily Mail