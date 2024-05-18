Say What Now? Donald Trump Demands Joe Biden Take Drug Test Ahead of the Debates After His State of the Union Address: 'He Was High as a Kite' | lovebscott.com

Donald Trump demanded on Friday that Joe Biden be drug tested ahead of the two presidential debates both candidates have agreed to participate in.

The demand comes after the presumptive GOP candidate alleged that Biden was under the influence of drugs during his State of the Union address in March.

During his speech at a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, Trump accused Biden of being “high as a kite” during the State of the Union address and stated that he would demand a drug test as a precondition for the upcoming debates.

?????? President Donald Trump tells Hugh Hewitt that he would only debate Joe Biden if Biden undergoes a drug test before the debate. pic.twitter.com/ckCxb0Sxak — ??Salty Texan (@texan_maga) April 4, 2024

“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know– and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said as the audience cheered. “I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite … I said, ‘Is that Joe up there?’”

The New York businessman turned GOP leader claimed that by the end of Biden’s speech, the president seemed “exhausted.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden mocked Trump in a post where he offered to debate the former president.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,” Biden tweeted Wednesday, May 15.

The 45th president immediately accepted, taking to Truth Social to write, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far.”

“It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.'” He continued, “I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”

Trump challenged Biden to a third debate on Fox News, writing, “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT!”

The Biden-Harris camp hasn’t commented on whether or not they would accept the proposed third debate.

Independant presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not be part of the upcoming debates despite the candidate’s campaign claiming he meets the criteria to participate.

via: Radar Online