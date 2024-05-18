Revolt TV Issues Statement Standing Against Domestic Violence Amidst Reaction to Diddy Video Footage | lovebscott.com

The disturbing video featuring Diddy apparently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has prompted a formal statement from REVOLT, from which he stepped down as a chairman in November 2023, and for which he sold his final shares back in March 2024.

Taking to companies Instagram on Saturday (May 18), the company made clear that it supports victims of domestic violence, regardless of its former ties to the Bad Boy exec.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulating of our former chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs,” the statement began. “Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter, and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent.”

The statement continues: “REVOLT stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us. We vehemently stand against any form of domestic abuse, and will always be a fearless advocate for truth and accountability.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for anonymous, confidential online chats, available in English and Spanish. Individual states often have their own domestic violence hotlines as well.