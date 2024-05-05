Jim Jones Leaves Man Bloody After Clash On Escalator At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Claims Self Defense | lovebscott.com

Rapper Jim Jones defended himself during a violent altercation with two men at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

TMZ obtained video footage that showed the Harlem native riding an escalator with two other people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. At some point, the rapper got into a scuffle with a random person riding the escalator and tossed them down the steps where a fight ensued.

Jones and the person he was rumbling with ended up at the bottom of the escalator where the fight continued. A group of officers then arrived to break up the fight that left one man leaking blood from the face. In a statement to TMZ, Jones said, “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”

Jones wasn’t the only celebrity who got into a brawl. Former NFL football player Vince Young got into a bar fight where he was seemingly knocked out cold. Footage from the incident showed Young and another man arguing with several others before things got physical, with Young pushing the people around.

More people got involved in the fray and while Young talked to people who were tussling with him, someone clocked him right in the face and caused him to drop to the ground.

According to the local police, the bar’s owner where Young got knocked out claimed the argument started over a conversation about race, and he asked the group to leave but ended up getting hit by the drink and elbow.

