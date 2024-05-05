Tagged In: Metro Boomin Drops Drake Diss Beat 'BBL Drizzy' | lovebscott.com

The Bible says on the seventh day, he rested. But that apparently doesn’t apply when it involves people speaking on Drake.

While everyone’s focusing on Kendrick Lamar and Drake right now, and while that’s the big battle that’s been building up for a decade at this point. Metro Boomin took to Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning (May 5) to combat Drake in a number of ways. First off, there were a lot of memes thrown around here, the beatsmith also included clips of old Drake and accusations of “colonizer” behavior stemming from them, calling to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” record. These including calling Toronto slang “ignorant,” saying the hard “R,” being in blackface for the years-later “The Story Of Adidon” pictures, and Metro retweeted a co-sign of K.Dot’s “we don’t wanna hear you say n***a no more” bar.

The other parts of his rant include doubling down on the rumor that Aubrey’s team refused to grant radio rights for “Like That,” that he’s lying about his assessment of Metro’s relationships and his claims of people getting involved with his girl, and poking fun with the “two bad b***hes” bar on “euphoria.”

He wasn’t done there, Metro also dropped a pretty good beat whose sample sounds like “BBL Drizzy” and declared that the best verse on it would get it for free.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Metro warns Drizzy that the real reason why they don’t like each other (or rather, why the former doesn’t like the latter) is something that Drake wants to avoid addressing because he knows it would be a bad look.

I still can’t believe these pictures are even real It all makes sense now #colonizer pic.twitter.com/q18MjC9oI3 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

I’m lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you oh u aint #LikeThat record??? pic.twitter.com/Jj4nVaz5LG — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

now go make another song telling more lies cause we both know you can’t tell everyone why I don’t fuck wit u that wouldn’t be a good look either for u so imma spare us both wit that — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024