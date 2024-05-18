Slim Thug Apologizes To Cassie After Footage Of Diddy Assaulting Her In 2016 Surfaces | lovebscott.com

Slim Thug made headlines for the wrong reason in November 2023. The veteran rapper posted a video to his Instagram in which he cast doubt on the accusations against Diddy. He theorized Cassie, who had just filed a lawsuit against the mogul, was doing so without having legitimate grips. The internet criticized Thug, and felt like he was being insensitive towards someone who had already been overpowered by Diddy’s connections.

On Friday, May 17, the emcee shared a screenshot of an article about the said clip. In the caption, he wrote, “Damn Diddy. I tried to ride with the Blk man who had no charges yet but I can’t stand behind this. I’ll take this L.”

“But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits,” he added. “Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time.”

Diddy after CNN released a video of him chasing Cassie down a hallway at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. As Cassie attempted to enter an elevator, Diddy, who only covered himself with a towel, was seen hitting her.

Emily Ratajkowski dubbed Diddy a “monster” in response to the assault, while Aubrey O’Day, Diddy’s former protege, pointed out the disturbing nature of the footage and offered prayers for all of Diddy’s victims. Diddy’s longtime rival, 50 Cent, in the meantime, sarcastically wrote, “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

