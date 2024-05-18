LA County DA Reveals Why He Can’t Prosecute Diddy After Horrific Video Showing Him Assaulting Cassie Ventura in Hotel Hallway | lovebscott.com

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office condemned Sean “Diddy” Combs’ shocking surveillance video, in which the music mogul is seen assaulting ex Cassie Ventura — but is unable to file charges.

It all comes down to the statute of limitations for assault, and since the date of Diddy’s alleged attack on Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel was March 5, 2016, the DA says the window to prosecute has lapsed.

‘If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,’ the LA DA’s office wrote in a statement to Instagram.

The office added that law enforcement hasn’t pursued charges against Diddy, real name Sean Combs, related to the attack seen in video obtained by CNN on Friday.

California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, though aggravated assault is three years. Based on the timeline, neither charge could be levied against Diddy.

via: Daily Mail